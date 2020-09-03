Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar slides by most in two months as stocks slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:36pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Wall Street's main indexes tumbled and data showed a widening in Canada's trade deficit, with the loonie posting its biggest decline in more than two months.

The loonie was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3130 to the greenback, or 76.16 U.S. cents, which was its largest sell-off since June 24. The currency, which notched a near eight-month high of 1.2990 on Tuesday, traded in a range of 1.3040 to 1.3161.

"The Canadian dollar has been a proxy for risk assets since the middle of March," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada. "With the equity market being off today ... it sets up that story where I think CAD is going to have a bit of a selloff going forward in the near term."

U.S. equity markets headed for their worst day since June as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% lower at $41.37 a barrel as U.S. unemployment data fed fears of a slow economic recovery.

Canada posted a trade deficit of C$2.45 billion in July as imports climbed faster than exports, data from Statistics Canada showed. June's deficit was revised lower to C$1.59 billion.

Canada's employment report for August is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the strength of economic recovery.

Canadian government bond yields eased across much of a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.1 basis points to 0.530%, having touched its lowest intraday level since Aug. 11 at 0.518%.

By Fergal Smith

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.16% 0.95478 Delayed Quote.5.79%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.12% 1.7436 Delayed Quote.1.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.72% 80.794 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.89% 0.69207 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
FLYING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -6.22% 11.16 End-of-day quote.77.75%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.00% 317.25 Delayed Quote.-45.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.17% 43.94 Delayed Quote.-30.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.27% 0.88041 Delayed Quote.1.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pU.s.-based money market funds shed $41.3 billion in latest week, largest outflow in seven weeks -lipper
RE
03:57pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $6.2 billion outflow -lipper
RE
03:44pRecent rains revive Argentine wheat but some yield damage seen -exchange
RE
03:40pBryan Traeger, Head of Customer Success at Maxwell, Announced as a 2020 HousingWire Insider
SE
03:36pCanadian dollar slides by most in two months as stocks slump
RE
03:35p'MY LIFE'S WORK' : Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNew York hedge fund founder charged with fraud tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy
RE
03:08pKKR-backed cybersecurity start-up KnowBe4 readies IPO -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery
2EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group