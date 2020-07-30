Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar slides to one-week low as oil falls 5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 10:51am EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The commodity-linked Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell and data showed the U.S. economy suffered its steepest contraction since the Great Depression in the second quarter.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices were down 5% at $39.19 a barrel, as surging coronavirus infections around the world threatened to jeopardise a recovery in fuel demand just as major oil producers are set to raise output.

A stalemate on U.S. fiscal support added to investor worries, with shares globally falling just one day after the Federal Reserve's pledge to use all its tools to support the U.S. economy.

U.S. gross domestic product collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate last quarter as business activity came to an abrupt halt due to efforts to slow the virus outbreak.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% lower at 1.3445 to the greenback, or 74.38 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since July 22 at 1.3453.

Easing of COVID-19 restrictions not yet reflected in May payroll employment, with the number of Canadians receiving pay from their employer falling by 4.1%, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canada's GDP report for May is due on Friday. It is expected to show some recovery in the economy after a sharp contraction in April.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Thursday. The 10-year was down 1.5 basis points at 0.464%, having touched its lowest intraday level since May 15 at 0.453%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.15% 0.95857 Delayed Quote.5.21%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 1.35% 1.75542 Delayed Quote.0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.78% 78.102 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.83% 0.67812 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.46% 0.89223 Delayed Quote.2.08%
WTI -4.23% 39.65 Delayed Quote.-33.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : Five years to return to the pre-pandemic level of passenger demand
PU
11:10aCoastal flooding could hit 20% of world GDP by 2100 - study
RE
11:09aMastercard profit beats estimates as lower costs dull spending hit
RE
10:58aCOVID-19 sinks U.S. economy in second quarter; labor market struggling
RE
10:51aCanadian dollar slides to one-week low as oil falls 5%
RE
10:51aConstruction Output Drops Significantly Due to COVID-19, Says ABC
PU
10:51aOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : U.S. Department of Energy Invests $2 Million to Find Beneficial Uses for Coal Combustion Residuals
PU
10:51aFormer Unaoil manager gets three-year jail sentence over Iraq bribery
RE
10:49aWall St. falls after historic GDP slump, Trump suggests election delay
RE
10:48aLloyd's of London sets 20% target of women on boards by end-2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4DANONE : DANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit -- Update
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group