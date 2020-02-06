Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar slips to two-month low ahead of key jobs report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 04:50pm EST
Illustration photo of U.S. and Canada Dollar notes

The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday to a two-month low against its broadly higher U.S. counterpart, but the loonie pared some losses as investors awaited jobs data that could help guide Bank of Canada interest rate expectations.

At 4:06 p.m. (2106 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3290 to the greenback, or 75.24 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Dec. 3 at 1.3309.

"We are in wait-and-see mode for the U.S. and Candian jobs reports tomorrow," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist, at Wells Fargo.

While the Bank of Canada will take Friday's jobs data into account, after solid employment gains last year a weak number would be unlikely by itself to trigger an interest rate cut, Nelson said.

In 2019, employment increased by 1.7% but all the job gains were in the first three quarters of the year. Last month, the Bank of Canada opened the door to an interest rate cut should recent weakness in the domestic economy persist.

Money markets expect the central bank to stay on hold at its next interest rate decision on March 4 but see about an 80% chance of a cut by the summer.

The loonie will climb over the coming year, recouping much of its recent decline, as the economic threat from the coronavirus outbreak in China likely fades, and some analysts do not expect the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates in 2020, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was close to flat on Thursday as OPEC and its partner Russia gave mixed signals about possible further output cuts to mitigate the impact of any weakening in global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.6% at $51.04 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude dipped.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, bolstered by recent strong U.S. economic numbers, while stocks globally were boosted by China's plan to chop additional tariffs on some American goods by 50%.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter yield curve. The 10-year yield eased 2 basis points to 1.369%, after earlier in the day touching its highest level since Jan. 24 at 1.403%.

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.08% 0.8939 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.26% 1.71729 Delayed Quote.0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 82.775 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.08% 0.73343 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.79% 55.12 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.19% 0.85759 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 63.344 Delayed Quote.1.57%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.38% 47.98 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
WTI -0.25% 51.05 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Tick Down Ahead of Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:11pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:07pU.S. to Seek Trade Pact with Kenya
DJ
05:05pCasper Sleep Shares Jump on First Day of Trading -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:05pHealth Care Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:03pIndustrials Up as China Prepares Tariff Cuts -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:00pRisky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
2DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group