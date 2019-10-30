Log in
Canadian dollar steadies ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

10/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, trading in a narrow range ahead of interest rate decisions on both sides of the border that could see the Federal Reserve policy rate dip below the Bank of Canada's.

The Bank of Canada, which announces its policy decision at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75% in its first policy announcement since last week's federal election, despite signs that investors seeking higher-yielding currencies are shifting more money into Canadian dollars.

The Fed will announce its interest rate decision later in the day. It is expected to ease for the third time since July, which could lower the range for its policy rate to below the Bank of Canada's equivalent rate for the first time since December 2016.

At 9:02 a.m. (1302 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3088 to the greenback, or 76.41 U.S. cents. The currency, which notched a three-month high on Tuesday at 1.3043, traded in a narrow range of 1.3073 to 1.3100.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar <.DXY> rose against a basket of major currencies after data showed that American economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter.

U.S. crude oil futures were little changed at $55.53 a barrel, held back by worries about a possible delay in resolving the U.S.-China trade war. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year <CA2YT=RR> up 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.697% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> rising 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.587%.

On Monday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level since July 16 at 1.628%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.06% 0.8971 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.09% 1.68427 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.04% 83.272 Delayed Quote.3.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.14% 0.75926 Delayed Quote.6.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 61.52 Delayed Quote.14.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.07% 0.83054 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
WTI -0.11% 55.38 Delayed Quote.24.82%
