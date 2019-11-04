Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar steadies ahead of domestic trade and jobs data this week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:21pm EST
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, keeping to a narrow trading range as investors took stock of the Bank of Canada's more dovish tone and influential domestic data loomed in the coming days.

Canada's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75% last week, but cut its global and domestic growth forecasts as it worried that Canada's economy would be "increasingly tested" by trade uncertainty.

The loonie notched a three-month high at 1.3043 before the rate decision but has since declined as much as 1.3%.

"The fact that (Bank of Canada Governor) Stephen Poloz is concerned about the worsening global situation, it has put the (USD-CAD) downtrend to a bit of a halt," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. "But I don't think it's completely over yet until the market gets back above 1.32."

Canada's trade report for September is due on Tuesday and the October jobs report is due on Friday, both of which can help guide expectations for the central bank's policy outlook.

At 4:32 p.m. (2132 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3148 to the greenback, or 76.06 U.S. cents. The currency, which fell 0.6% last week, traded in a narrow range of 1.3130 to 1.3160.

The steady profile for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar <.DXY> rallied against a basket of major currencies and as optimism the United States and China would reach a trade deal helped push shares on Wall Street to a record high.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for global trade.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% higher at $56.54 a barrel, boosted by flagging OPEC discussions of a deeper output cut next month as well as growing expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year <CA2YT=RR> fell 8.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.597% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> was down 76 Canadian cents to yield 1.526%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Franklin Paul and Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.37% 0.90506 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.33% 1.6939 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.26% 82.53 Delayed Quote.2.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.14% 0.75073 Delayed Quote.4.38%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.81% 62.17 Delayed Quote.8.46%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.51% 0.84123 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
WTI 0.55% 56.49 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pSpending Bills Divide Congress as Funding Deadline Nears
DJ
05:21pCanadian dollar steadies ahead of domestic trade and jobs data this week
RE
05:20pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF ALASKA : Governor Dunleavy and First Lady on Trade Mission in Japan
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:09pTech Up on U.S.-China Deal Hopes; Uber Shares Fall After-Hours - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pFinancials Up Amid Deal Activity, Treasury-Yield Gains -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:01pConsumer Cos Flat as McDonald's, Under Armour, Weigh -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5Indexes hit closing records amid further trade deal optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group