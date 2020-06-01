Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar surges to three-month high as investors unload the greenback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:35pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

By Fergal Smith

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as liquidity measures introduced by the Federal Reserve during the coronavirus crisis weighed on the greenback.

The Canadian dollar was trading 1.5% higher at 1.3571 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.69 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since March 9 at 1.3558.

"It just seems like everyone wants to sell (U.S.) dollars right now," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "The Fed has implemented many measures to make sure that the world is awash in U.S. dollars."

In March, when financial markets were crashing, the greenback was greatly sought after.

Global stocks rallied on Monday, bolstered by hopes of economic recovery. Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to benefit from rising risk appetite.

"We've probably got enough juice to test the 1.34 handle in dollar-CAD," Rai said

Canadian manufacturing activity contracted at a less severe pace in May than in April. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 40.6 from a record low 33.0.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.3% at $$35.60 a barrel, supported by reports that OPEC and Russia were closer to a deal on extending oil cuts.

Bleak domestic GDP data on Friday has been taken in stride by the market, with economists turning attention to how fast the economy can recover from the coronavirus crisis and the potential level of fiscal and monetary policy support.

A Bank of Canada interest rate decision is due on Wednesday, when Tiff Macklem will take over as governor.

Canada's 5-year yield was little changed at 0.394% on Monday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.58% 0.92237 Delayed Quote.0.71%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.28% 1.69549 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.40% 79.232 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 1.59% 0.70795 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
IHS MARKIT LTD. 0.66% 69.92 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.61% 38.58 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.05% 0.85468 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.61% 69.13 Delayed Quote.13.31%
WTI 1.18% 35.631 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pVroom aims to raise up to $318.8 million in IPO
RE
04:40pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
04:38pWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
04:35pCanadian dollar surges to three-month high as investors unload the greenback
RE
04:35pWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
04:35pIndustrials Up Slightly After Mixed ISM Survey -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Up As Market Leadership Shifts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pEnergy Up On Production Cap Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pWall Street closes higher as recovery signs soothe protest, pandemic worries
RE
04:16pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 6800, Heroes Act
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Social Media Becomes Battleground Over Days of Street Protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group