Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Canadian dollar weakens as bond yields extend decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 09:21am EDT
New Canadian five and 10 dollar bills, made of polymer, are displayed with the previously released 20, 50 and 100 dollar notes in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as bond yields hit new lows and data showed improvement in Canada's trade deficit that was less than expected.

Canada's trade deficit narrowed in January to C$4.25 billion, as exports grew at a faster rate than imports, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a deficit of C$3.50 billion.

Canada's 10-year yield fell 3 basis points further below the yield on the 3-month T-bill to -11.4 basis points. An inverted curve is seen by some investors as a leading indicator of recession.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 percent lower at 1.3420 to the greenback, or 74.52 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Monday a two-week low at 1.3445, traded in a range of 1.3377 to 1.3429.

Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that non-farm payroll employees rose by 71,200 in January from December. A previously released monthly survey from Statistics Canada, the Labour Force Survey, has also showed strong job gains at the start of the year.

Canada's gross domestic product data for January is due on Friday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, seesawed as further disruptions to Venezuela's crude exports were offset by a report that U.S. inventories rose last week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent at $60.02 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.475 percent and the 10-year was up 26 Canadian cents to yield 1.546 percent.

The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday since June 2017 at 1.528 percent.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:21aCanadian dollar weakens as bond yields extend decline
RE
09:08aECB can delay rate hike again, mitigate negative rates if needed - Draghi
RE
09:00aECB CAN DELAY RATE HIKE AGAIN, MITIGATE NEGATIVE RATES IF NEEDED : Draghi
RE
08:20aWorld shares slip and bond yields fall, all eyes on central banks
RE
08:20aDOLLAR INDEX : World shares slip and bond yields fall, all eyes on central banks
RE
07:14aChina regulators flag risks in bond repurchase business - sources
RE
06:53aDALLAS FED PRESIDENT : Too Soon for Fed to Consider Cutting Rates
DJ
03:37aSouth African rand falls as dollar edges up on stable bond yields
RE
02:35aAsian FX weakens as dollar edges up on stable bond yields
RE
03/26Trump Fed nominee Moore says central bank should cut rates - NYT
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.