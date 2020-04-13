Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar weakens as oil prices shrug off output cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 09:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices were largely unmoved by a landmark deal by OPEC and its allies to cut output.

The Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was at C$1.3968 to the greenback, or 71.56 U.S. cents, weaker than Friday's close of C$1.3953, or 71.7 U.S. cents.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fluctuated on Monday as the positive impact of major producers agreeing on record global output cuts was offset by concerns they will not be sufficient to reduce a glut as the coronavirus outbreak hammers demand.

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said they had an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, to curb global oil supply by 20%.

Measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus have destroyed demand for fuel and driven down oil prices, straining budgets of oil producers.

"CAD softness reflects the market?s dissatisfaction with the 'historic' oil production cuts agreed by OPEC+ last week and its lack of impact on WTI," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said in a note.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 5.1 basis points at 0.45% and the benchmark 10-year down 1 basis at 0.75%.

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aFord expects loss of $600 million for first quarter
RE
09:47aTrump says OPEC+ looking to cut 20 million bpd, not 10 million
RE
09:43aEven More Favourable Supply of Liquidity to the Banking Sector – NBS Cuts Dinar Interest Rate in FX Swap Auctions
PU
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
09:35aWall Street dips as focus shifts to earnings
RE
09:32aOil prices shrug off output cut as demand worries weigh
RE
09:30aOil prices shrug off output cut as demand worries weigh
RE
09:22aCanadian dollar weakens as oil prices shrug off output cut
RE
09:17aPerformance Food signs deals with retailers to keep shelves stocked
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-
3ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Banks to Give Peek at Sector's Challenges -- WSJ
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : SAUDI TELECOM : extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group