Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian factory activity slumps to record low as coronavirus slams output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 10:00am EDT
Workers are seen at Bri-Steel Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributer of large diameter seamless steel pipes, in Edmonton

Canadian manufacturing activity tumbled to its weakest on record in April as the coronavirus outbreak moved some factories to halt production and new orders crumbled, data showed on Friday.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 33.0 in April, the lowest in data going back to October 2010, from 46.1 in March. A reading below 50 shows contraction in the sector.

"Canadian manufacturers unsurprisingly recorded a survey-record drop in output during April as the COVID-19 pandemic led to either complete factory shutdowns or reduced production schedules, alongside rapidly shrinking customer demand," said Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit.

Survey-record declines were seen for the output index, which slumped to 22.6 from 41.2 in March, and the measure of new orders, which was down to 23.9 from 41.0.

The plunge in new orders reflected a rapid decline in sales to both domestic and export clients, while manufacturers often commented on severe reductions in sales to clients in the automotive and energy sectors, IHS Markit said.

Some Canadian oil companies have been cutting production due to the crash in crude prices.

To support the economy, the Bank of Canada has slashed interest rates to nearly zero and has begun buying government debt, while Ottawa is rolling out more than C$100 billion in direct aid, including wage subsidies for businesses.

Still, the employment index plunged to a survey-record low of 25.1 from 44.6 in March, reflecting widespread layoffs as well as staff hiring freezes.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30aSUBSCRIBERS : Q&A with WSJ Economics Writers Hilsenrath, Timiraos and Ip
DJ
10:29aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Shri Piyush Goyal calls upon the Indian Missions abroad to play an important role in making India a preferred destination;
PU
10:29aCOVID-19 May Push Congress to Tighten Online Privacy — Or Stoke Old Feuds
PU
10:24aFord Chairman's daughter joins board of directors at EV startup Rivian
RE
10:24aU.S. Manufacturing PMI Dropped in April as Economy Seized Amid Pandemic
DJ
10:23aBleach boom lifts Clorox outlook after best sales growth in a decade
RE
10:14aBank of England brings forward release time of May 7 rate decision
RE
10:11aU.S. Republicans push for coronavirus lawsuit immunity for business
RE
10:09aThe Central Bank of Sri Lanka Extends the Deadlines to Facilitate Covid-19 Affected Businesses and Individuals
PU
10:09aPERSONS WITH A DISABILITY : Barriers to Employment and Other Labor-Related Issues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group