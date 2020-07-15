Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canadian farm brand of gourmet raw honey only North American honey awarded Platinum at London International Honey Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

MACNUTT, Saskatchewan, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendell Estate Honey (WEH), a Canadian farm brand of gourmet raw honey is the only North American honey company awarded platinum at the 2020 London International Honey Awards (LIHA).

Honeys entered in the LIHA Quality Awards are judged by a panel of experts in a blind tasting and scored from 0-100 points. Eligible honeys must pass extensive testing by an independent accredited laboratory. Tests include pollen spectrum for floral and geographical source of honey, sugar profile to detect increasingly common adulteration and tests for heat treatment or pasteurization. There are four awards ranging from bronze to platinum, with platinum being reserved for honeys that score from 95.5 to 100 out of a maximum possible score of 100.

WEH entered samples from each of its two product lines. Wendell Estate Honey is harvested entirely on Wendell Honey Farm and packaged onsite. Wendell Estate Organic Honey is sourced from a single family in Northern Saskatchewan and packaged by WEH. Both soft-set white honeys were awarded Platinum. In a field dominated by Mediterranean honeys, Wendell Estate Honey is proud to represent top-quality Canadian honey on a global stage for the second time in less than a year. The LIHA Platinum award joins Wendell Estate’s 2019 World Beekeeping Award (WBA) Gold Medal. The WBA are competitive awards: only a single competitor (if any) is awarded the gold medal in each category. Wendell Estate entered for the first time and won gold in the soft-set category of this prestigious biennial competition.

According to WEH owner, Tim Wendell, “We are beekeepers first, honey retailers second. In these very challenging times for anyone trying to earn a living beekeeping and producing honey, we take great encouragement from these recognitions of our ongoing dedication to quality and authenticity.”

The Wendell family farm has been producing honey since John Wendell started keeping bees in the 1930s. In 2011 Tim and Isabel Wendell launched the Wendell Estate brand so that customers around the world who lack access to a trusted local apiary could enjoy gourmet raw honey. We are passionate about our honey and invite you to enjoy our finest. Brilliant white, natural, raw honey direct from our bees to your table. For more information visit us at www.wendellestate.ca, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2E6AcdrKu8&list=PL8iTvavAOzBJnGcDT4wjj13qm1nQAASAm, email us at info@wendellestate.ca or phone 204-564-2599.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a127e7d1-fc35-435e-83c5-9c2a4943e91d

Primary Logo

Wendell Estate Honey Awarded Platinum at London International Honey Awards

Wendell Estate Honey is the only North American brand of honey awarded platinum at the 2020 London International Honey Awards

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $1.8 Million
BU
05:57pNEVADA COPPER : Provides Update on Public Offering and Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus
AQ
05:57pBOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Commences Exchange Offer For 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027
PR
05:56pTORCHMARK : July 15, 2020 - Globe Life Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PU
05:55pVALENS : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020
AQ
05:54pCytoDyn Files Application with Nasdaq for Uplist
GL
05:53pAmerican Airlines sending 25,000 furlough notices as U.S. demand sags
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Coll..
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : NEVADA COPPER : Provides Update on Public Offering and Announces Filing of Preliminary P..
4BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Commences Exchange Offer For 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027
5GLOBE LIFE INC. : TORCHMARK : July 15, 2020 - Globe Life Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group