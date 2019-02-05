Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian industry group opposes U.S. trade petition against fabricated steel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Pipes are seen at Bri-Steel Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributer of large diameter seamless steel pipes, in Edmonton

(Reuters) - A Canadian steel industry group said on Tuesday it would strongly oppose a petition filed by its U.S. counterpart urging anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Canada.

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) was responding to a petition filed by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) asking for anti-dumping and countervailing duties on some fabricated structural steel from Canada, Mexico and China, alleging that the imports were hurting U.S. steel producers.

The petition was filed on Monday to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC).

"AISC's allegations that these products from Canada are unfairly traded and cause injury to U.S. producers of fabricated steel products are baseless," Ed Whalen, chief executive officer of the CISC, said on Tuesday.

"The negative effects of the Section 232 steel tariffs are the more likely cause of injury for the U.S. downstream steel sector, not Canada."

The USITC's website on Tuesday showed that it was investigating these claims by AISC, listing the probe as "active." Investigations do not always lead to new duties.

AISC could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Allison Martell; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Zambia on track to energy surplus following major boost in electricity production
PU
01:29pRugby - England women seek near flawless performance against France, says Bern
RE
01:25pU.S. corporate enthusiasm for France cools, survey shows
RE
01:23pTrump to choose Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank - sources
RE
01:22pCanadian canola runs into Chinese delays after Huawei arrest
RE
01:20pWall Street higher on earnings optimism ahead of Trump speech
RE
01:16pCanadian industry group opposes U.S. trade petition against fabricated steel
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pFED'S KAPLAN : More Clarity Needed Before Fed Can Decide Next Rate Move
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ALFA LAVAL : ALFA LAVAL : hit by weaker than expected demand for ship fuel cleaners
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop and Commercialize ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.