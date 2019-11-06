Log in
Canadian insurers Manulife, Sun Life profits beat as Asia delivers

11/06/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Canadian insurers Manulife, Sun Life beat analysts' quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand in Asia, especially Hong Kong.

Asia has been a focus area for Canadian insurers who have been looking to sell cheaper insurance policies to the region's burgeoning middle class as domestic markets face intense competition.

Manulife's Asia unit reported a nearly 13% rise in core earnings to C$520 million ($394.6 million), while its domestic and U.S. businesses slipped.

Canada's biggest insurer said annualized premium equivalent sales in Hong Kong surged 58%, driven by its recently launched health insurance and other products.

"Asia insurance sales increased 47% over the prior year, with particular strength in Hong Kong, and an increase in International high net worth sales," Sun Life Chief Executive Officer Dean Connor said in a statement.

Underlying net income at the insurer's Asia unit jumped 25% to C$138 million.

Hong Kong has witnessed massive protests over the past five months over perceived Chinese meddling with the freedoms promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies doing so, and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble.

Sun Life's underlying net income rose to C$809 million, or C$1.37 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$730 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.27 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, Manulife's core earnings attributed to shareholders fell marginally to C$1.53 billion.

On a per share basis, core earnings rose by 1 Canadian cent to 76 Canadian cents. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 73 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
