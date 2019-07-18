Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 30,400 in June: ADP

ADP said 10,400 jobs were added by the construction sector. Also seeing a pickup in hiring were the professional and business services industries, which added 8,800 positions, while the trade, transportation and utilities sectors added 7,000.

The report, jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said the increase in professional and business services reflected Canada's greater demand for high-skilled workers.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)