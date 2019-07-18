Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 30,400 in June: ADP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:18am EDT

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada added 30,400 jobs in June following a sharp decline in May, new data released on Thursday from ADP showed, thanks to a rise in construction jobs.

ADP said 10,400 jobs were added by the construction sector. Also seeing a pickup in hiring were the professional and business services industries, which added 8,800 positions, while the trade, transportation and utilities sectors added 7,000.

The report, jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said the increase in professional and business services reflected Canada's greater demand for high-skilled workers.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION -1.08% 202.77 Delayed Quote.46.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aU S DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR : Interior Announces Region-Wide Oil and Gas Lease Sale for Gulf of Mexico
PU
09:25aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Other indicators of external payment
PU
09:24aWall St. set to open flat as trade worries weigh; Netflix tumbles
RE
09:23aG7 urges tough Libra regulation, agrees to tax digital giants
RE
09:23aManufacturing Activity Expands in July, Rebounds from June -Philly Fed
DJ
09:20aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.07.11-07.17.)
PU
09:18aCANADIAN NON-FARM PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT ROSE BY 30,400 IN JUNE : Adp
RE
09:16aBank of England's Carney appears out of race for IMF top job
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market
3ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
4ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
5EASYJET : EASYJET : reassures on outlook, hires Ryanair operations chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About