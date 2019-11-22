Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian official's critique of 737 MAX software reflects 'working-level' view - regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle

An email sent by a Transport Canada official urging Boeing to remove an anti-stall system involved in two 737 MAX crashes reflects "working-level discussions" and were not reviewed by the Canadian regulator, the agency said on Friday.

The New York Times reported that an engineering manager in aircraft integration and safety assessment at Transport Canada emailed international regulators on Tuesday saying: "The only way I see moving forward at this point" is that Boeing's MCAS system "has to go."

The email was sent to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency, the New York Times said.

A person briefed on the matter confirmed the content of the email, but Reuters had not viewed a copy.

The anti-stall MCAS system was linked to MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people. The MAX has been grounded since March.

The MCAS system was designed to counteract the effect on handling of the new, larger engines on the 737 MAX, which had to be placed farther forward and higher on the wings because the 50-year-old 737 design sits relatively low to the ground.

Boeing is working to win regulatory approvals for proposed fixes to MCAS and associated pilot training so the 737 MAX can fly again.

“The email reflects working-level discussions between highly trained aircraft certification experts of key aviation authorities who have been given wide latitude for assessing all issues and looking at all alternatives for the safe return to service of the aircraft," Transport Canada said in a statement.

"The views are at the working level and have not been subject to systematic review by Transport Canada."

A senior industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity said removing MCAS from the 737 MAX would present only a “minor” risk, but doing so would not be tolerated under the strict rules regulating the aviation industry.

Without MCAS, the plane was unlikely to comply with the regulations due to the handling characteristics the system was designed to address, a regulatory official said.

The FAA said in a statement that its international partners have "engaged in robust discussions at various stages in this process as part of the thorough scrutiny of Boeing’s work. This email is an example of those exchanges."

In a statement, Boeing said on Friday it "continues to work with the FAA and global regulators."

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington. Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Allison Lampert and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.34% 371.34 Delayed Quote.15.01%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 1.13% 31.24 Delayed Quote.40.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48p[WEBINAR RECORDING] : Lessons Learned from Coal Communities Across The Country
PU
06:43pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Praises New Sanctions Against Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology
PU
06:28pCANADIAN OFFICIAL'S CRITIQUE OF 737 MAX SOFTWARE REFLECTS 'WORKING-LEVEL' VIEW : regulator
RE
06:27pCanadian official's critique of 737 MAX software reflects 'working-level' view - regulator
RE
06:19pMexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
RE
06:19pMexico's economy minister tries to dispel concerns over labor reform
RE
06:19pHorizons ETFs Announces November 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
06:16pMACY'S, COTY, AMERICAN EXPRESS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
06:14pHorizons ETFS Announces November 2019 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs
AQ
06:00pWeWork names new executives, path to profitability by 2023 - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
2GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP. : Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Debt Settlement
3SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : Annual General and Special Meeting – Voting Result..
4ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. : Altamira Files Technical report for Cajuero Project
5Global Packaged Burgers Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Beyond Meat Inc. & BUBBA foods LLC |..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group