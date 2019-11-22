Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian official's email saying 737 MAX software must go reflects 'working-level' view: regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

An email sent by an official at Transport Canada urging Boeing to remove an anti-stall system involved in two 737 MAX crashes reflects "working-level discussions" and were not reviewed by the Canadian regulator, the agency said on Friday.

The New York Times reported that an engineering manager in aircraft integration and safety assessment at Transport Canada emailed international regulators on Tuesday saying: “The only way I see moving forward at this point" is that Boeing's MCAS system "has to go."

The email was sent to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency, the New York Times said.

A person briefed on the matter confirmed the content of the email, but Reuters had not viewed a copy.

The anti-stall MCAS system has been tied to MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people. The MAX has been grounded since March.

“The email reflects working-level discussions between highly trained aircraft certification experts of key aviation authorities who have been given wide latitude for assessing all issues and looking at all alternatives for the safe return to service of the aircraft," Transport Canada said in a statement.

"The views are at the working level and have not been subject to systematic review by Transport Canada."

The FAA said in a statement that its international partners have "engaged in robust discussions at various stages in this process as part of the thorough scrutiny of Boeing’s work. This email is an example of those exchanges."

Boeing is working to win regulatory approvals for proposed fixes to MCAS and associated pilot training Boeing as part of its efforts to win approval for the 737 Max to fly again.

In a statement, Boeing said on Friday it "continues to work with the FAA and global regulators to provide them the information they are requesting to certify the MAX for safe return to service.”

By Allison Lampert and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.34% 371.34 Delayed Quote.15.01%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 1.13% 31.24 Delayed Quote.40.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pOil pulls back from two-month highs on China trade worries
RE
05:21pOil pulls back from two-month highs on China trade worries
RE
05:20pCANADIAN OFFICIAL'S EMAIL SAYING 737 MAX SOFTWARE MUST GO REFLECTS 'WORKING-LEVEL' VIEW : regulator
RE
05:18pUtilities Flat On Mixed Trade Signals -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Down Slightly On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pTech Down As Traders Hedge On US-China Deal Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFinancials Up On Merger Anticipation -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:12pConsumer Cos Up On Optimism Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Kickoff -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : shares rise as it lines up to meet targets
5THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group