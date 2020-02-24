Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian police move in to clear indigenous blockade of Ontario rail line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:12am EST
Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga

TYENDINAGA, Ontario (Reuters) - Police moved in on Monday morning to clear a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for more than two weeks on one of the country's busiest lines.

Canadian National Railway Co obtained an injunction against those preventing rail traffic from moving along its trunk line near Belleville, Ontario, on Feb. 7, but provincial police had taken a cautious approach until now.

Dozens of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) descended on the site of the blockade a little after 8 a.m. ET. At least three men were handcuffed and put into a police van. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said there had been about 10 arrests so far.

Media were kept at a distance. But a group called Real People's Media, affiliated with Onkwehon:we clan families and their allies, posted a video on Twitter showing police wrestle two men who refused to back away from the tracks to the ground. Police had given a midnight deadline to clear away from the rail line.

"Unfortunately, all avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted and a valid court injunction remains in effect," the OPP said in a statement.

The OPP said it would still encourage people to leave peacefully, and that more arrests would be made as a last resort.

The Tyendinaga Mohawk campaigners barricaded the line in solidarity with a British Columbia aboriginal band seeking to stop construction of a gas pipeline over its land.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with top ministers later this morning.

On Friday Trudeau demanded aboriginal groups lift the rail blockades, which have also been staged in other provinces including Quebec, but the protesters at the heart of the standoff remained defiant, saying their conditions had not yet been met.

The Wet'suwet'en band in British Columbia has been fighting the construction of TC Energy Corp's planned Coastal GasLink pipeline for a decade, but savvy social media use and years of outreach brought the group allies from across Canada.

By Chris Helgren
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -2.06% 121.28 Delayed Quote.5.35%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.26% 1.43946 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -1.25% 74.99 Delayed Quote.9.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:19aU.S. Supreme Court turns away religious bias claim against Walgreens
RE
10:18aBANK OF AMERICA NAMES MORISSEAU AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT BANKING FOR FRANCE : memo
RE
10:17aU.S. Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal in patent fight with VirnetX
RE
10:12aCanadian police move in to clear indigenous blockade of Ontario rail line
RE
10:11aCoronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety
RE
10:11aEurope suffers worst day since 2016 as virus spreads, Wall Street opens ugly
RE
10:01aHuawei launches Mate XS foldable smartphone with better screen
RE
09:58aQP QATAR PETROLEUM : Qatar Petroleum honors the dedication of 74 of its long serving employees
PU
09:48aWarren Buffett calls coronavirus outbreak 'scary stuff,' but says he won't be selling stocks
RE
09:47aWarren Buffett calls coronavirus outbreak 'scary stuff,' but says he won't be selling stocks
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group