Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian province Alberta leases 4,400 rail cars to clear oil glut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:10pm EST

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta has leased 4,400 rail cars in its latest, multi-billion-dollar move to clear a glut of crude that depressed prices, Premier Rachel Notley said on Tuesday.

Notley, who faces a spring election, said Alberta would start putting cars into service as early as July, 2019. Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway will haul a combined initial volume of 20,000 barrels per day that will reach 120,000 bpd by mid-2020.

The three-year plan will cost Alberta C$3.7 billion ($2.80 billion), consisting of buying oil, leasing rail cars, and purchasing rail and loading services. Alberta expects to earn gross revenues of C$5.9 billion from the re-sale of oil for export and higher royalties and taxes to produce net revenues of C$2.2 billion.

Alberta's rail investment is part of a broad rescue package for its oil industry, which has struggled with high costs and an environmental toll from extraction that has spurred some foreign majors to withdraw. Pipelines have become congested due to opposition from environmental and indigenous groups that has stymied expansion projects.

About three-quarters of the cars will be the DOT-117J model, featuring thicker steel than some types. The remainder will be DOT-117R cars retrofitted to meet some of the DOT-117J standards, but a type that U.S. railroad BNSF Railway Co is phasing out after a derailment in Iowa last year.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Division of Market Oversight Announces Mel Gunewardena as Deputy Director of the Market Intelligence Branch and the Agency's Chief Market Intelligence Officer
PU
03:36pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:34pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:31pEXCLUSIVE : Fed's Williams says new economic outlook necessary for rate hikes
RE
03:24pOffshore yuan hits two-week peak on report on stable currency pledge
RE
03:17pGerman halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry - Hunt
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
03:13pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.