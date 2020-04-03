Canadian province Alberta to join OPEC+ call 'with open mind': premier

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will participate in the call, Kenney said.

OPEC has scheduled the emergency meeting, led by Saudi Arabia, where cuts equal to 10% of world supply - about 10 million barrels per day - could be agreed.

A Saudi-Russian price war that started last month has caused a global glut and hammered prices.

"We will keep an open mind," Kenney said at an unrelated press conference in Edmonton, Alberta. "We cannot have a meaningful impact (alone) on global prices because of our landlocked status, but we are open to playing a role if there's a larger effort to frankly stop the madness."

On Thursday, Kenney told Reuters he was open to joining a global agreement to cut oil production.

By Rod Nickel