Canadian province Alberta to join OPEC+ call 'with open mind': premier

04/03/2020 | 07:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alberta Premier Kenney speaks during a news conference after meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, which produces most of the country's oil, will take part in Monday's OPEC+ conference call aimed at reducing a global glut of crude, Premier Jason Kenney said on Friday.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will participate in the call, Kenney said.

OPEC has scheduled the emergency meeting, led by Saudi Arabia, where cuts equal to 10% of world supply - about 10 million barrels per day - could be agreed.

A Saudi-Russian price war that started last month has caused a global glut and hammered prices.

"We will keep an open mind," Kenney said at an unrelated press conference in Edmonton, Alberta. "We cannot have a meaningful impact (alone) on global prices because of our landlocked status, but we are open to playing a role if there's a larger effort to frankly stop the madness."

On Thursday, Kenney told Reuters he was open to joining a global agreement to cut oil production.

By Rod Nickel

