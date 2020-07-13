Canadian province of Ontario, minus Toronto, begin stage three reopening on July 17

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Ontario will move most regions
excluding Toronto into the third stage of reopening from July
17, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday, as Canada's most populous
province lifts lockdowns put in place in March to limit the
spread of the new coronavirus.
Businesses and public spaces will be allowed to reopen
gradually in stage three, according to documents released on
Monday. This phase will also allow gatherings of 50 people
indoors and 100 people outdoors, but in all cases individuals
have to maintain social distancing of at least 2 meters (6.56
feet). The previous limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings was
10 people.
Ten out of 34 regions - including Toronto, Canada's largest
city and its financial capital, and Windsor-Essex, a region that
has seen outbreaks of COVID-19 among agricultural workers - will
remain in stage two for further assessment.
"We're moving forward as a province but we can't stop. We
won't stop until we get every person in Ontario, until we get
every worker in Ontario back to work and back on their feet,"
Ford told reporters on Monday.
Gyms, movie theaters and playgrounds will be able open in
stage three, as long as they can ensure 2 meters of distance
between people and not exceed gathering limits.
Amusement and water parks, dancing in restaurants and bars
and overnight children's camps will remain closed, the framework
said.
