Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian stocks rise as more countries ease lockdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 10:12am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as the continued easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns and strong gains on Wall Street helped restore investor confidence in equities.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.6 points, or 0.67%, at 15,176.02.

* Easing of curbs on travel and social activity in parts of Europe and Britain brewed optimism over an eventual economic recovery, while Wall Street's S&P 500 breaching a major technical barrier also helped. [.EU] [.N]

* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday said the policy framework is flexible enough to allow the inflation rate to climb back up to the bank's 2% target more slowly than on average, implying that looser monetary policy was on the cards for the near-term.

* The energy sector climbed 2.3% as crude prices gained on a perceived increase in demand. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 2.1%. The industrials sector rose 0.7%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7%.

* On the TSX, 178 issues were higher, while 49 issues declined for a 3.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.40 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, up 6.6%, and Enerplus Corp, which rose 4.8%.

* Hexo Corp fell 6.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Barrick Gold, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, and Coro Mining Corp.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 24.08 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND 7.92% 5.7 Delayed Quote.-53.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 25119.41 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 9495.231361 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 9435.076111 Delayed Quote.3.92%
S&P 500 1.91% 3013.22 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.28% 15124.83 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aSouth Africa's SAA aims to resume domestic flights from mid-June
RE
10:16aFrench restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
RE
10:15aGo Online, Help Scientists Understand Child Development
SE
10:13aLithium producers must wait as pandemic slows electric vehicle revolution
RE
10:13aU.S. Department of Energy Selects Technology Projects to Receive $10M for Extreme Environment Materials Research
PU
10:13aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY OF REPUBL : EU's new Farm to Fork Strategy a step towards developing a sustainable European food system
PU
10:12aCanadian stocks rise as more countries ease lockdowns
RE
10:05a60% of U.S. adults plan to get seasonal flu vaccine - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
09:59aUK's John Lewis plans 'phased' re-opening of department stores
RE
09:55aReopening hopes power London shares; Aston Martin soars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group