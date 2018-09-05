Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian tariffs hit imports of some U.S. goods in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:20pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam.

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's retaliatory tariffs sent imports of some U.S. goods sharply lower in July after a June surge, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday, offering a first look at the impact of the Canadian duties.

On July 1, Canada imposed tariffs on a wide variety of U.S. steel, aluminum and other goods, from soy sauce to sleeping bags, in retaliation against U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.

The tariffs effectively shut down imports of U.S. maple syrup, which dropped 97 percent between June and July, to only C$112,881 ($85,567.77), the data showed.

Canada dominates the global maple syrup trade, but in recent years, with many Canadian producers bound by a quota system and demand growing, imports from Maine have increased.

Imports of steel goods subject to a 25 percent tariff dropped 39.6 percent to C$368.6 million between June and July, after rising 32.7 percent in June. Imports of aluminum products targeted with a 10 percent duty dipped 5.2 percent in July.

Imports of all other targeted goods fell 22.8 percent to C$634.8 million in the month, after rising 14.0 percent in June.

Overall, the trade deficit narrowed to C$114 million ($87 million) from C$743 million in June, as exports rose 0.8 percent. It was the narrowest deficit since a surplus was posted in December 2016.

The rise in exports was led by energy products as crude oil exports climbed for a fifth straight month. Oil exports were helped by a 9.4 percent rise in prices.

In volume terms, exports fell 0.8 percent.

Imports slipped 0.4 percent, weighed by declines in aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts as well as metal ores and non-metallic minerals.

Exports to the United States rose 3.3 percent while imports dipped 0.1 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with the United States widened to C$5.3 billion from C$4.1 billion in June.

On a year-over-year basis, exports rose 16.3 percent and imports climbed 10.1 percent.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pOil falls more than 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
09:17pOil falls more than 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pJustice Department, state AGs to meet September 25 about social media companies
RE
09:07pArgentine peso rises as government seeks new IMF deal
RE
09:07pWORLD BANK : Digital Jobs Can Help Young Women Overcome Constraints in the Workforce says Solutions for Youth Employment Annual Report
PU
09:03pCURRENCIES : Surging Sterling Weighs On The U.S. Dollar
DJ
08:56pCANADA MIGHT APPEAL RULING THAT QUASHED PIPELINE APPROVAL : Trudeau
RE
08:52p2018 IRFA BIOFUELS : Science and Sustainability Tour
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.