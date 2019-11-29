Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian third quarter GDP slows to annualized 1.3% after strong second quarter gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 10:31am EST
The Toronto city skyline is shown in this aerial photo over Lake Ontario in Toronto

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the third quarter on higher business investment and increased household spending, official data showed on Friday, and nearly echoing analysts' expectations ahead of next week's Bank of Canada rate decision.

Friday's data matched a Bank of Canada forecast from October but was slightly higher than the 1.2% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"Overall, it's very close to expectations," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital markets, adding the data was "ever so slightly on the soft side of what we were looking for, but certainly not enough to really move the needle in terms of the policy outlook."

Canada's central bank, which has warned the country's export-dependent economy is not immune from global trade tensions, is set to release its next interest rate decision on Dec. 4.

The Canadian dollar declined, touching 1.3290 to the U.S. greenback or 75.24 cents U.S. after the data release.

The Canadian central bank has held rates steady for more than a year even as many of its counterparts, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have eased.

Money markets are expecting the central bank to hold rates steady at 1.75% again in December, while a Reuters poll released on Tuesday found a slim majority of more than 30 economists now expect the Bank of Canada to hold rates through to the end of next year.

Gross domestic product in September grew 0.1%, Statscan said, on gains in both the services- and goods- producing sectors, matching analysts expectations as well as the 0.1% increase seen in August.

Statistics Canada also revised its second quarter annualized figure downwards on Friday to 3.5% from 3.7% and shifted its first quarter findings higher to 0.8% from an initially reported 0.4%.

Business investment, the agency said, grew 2.6% in the third quarter, the fastest pace seen since the fourth quarter of 2017, while household spending accelerated to 0.4%. Housing investment rose 3.2%, the highest gain seen since the first quarter of 2012.

"This may mark the return to Canadians spending more as they feel better about home prices," said Adam Button, chief currency analysts at Forexlive.

In a separate release, Statistics Canada said Canadian producer prices rose by 0.1% in October, on higher energy and petroleum prices.

(This story corrects Bank of Canada forecast made in October)

By Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aCANADA PM : a "little more work" is needed on USMCA trade deal
RE
11:04aAfrica-focused lender Bayport explores $800 million London listing - sources
RE
10:58aCCCS COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Raises Competition Concerns on Proposed Merger of Korean Shipbuilders
PU
10:55aAs Juncker bids farewell, new EU executive begins with scrutiny over Luxembourg tax
RE
10:53aLoonie adds to monthly decline as Canada's economy slows
RE
10:44aSaudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin
RE
10:42aTSX retreats from record high as trade woes linger
RE
10:38aWall Street dips after U.S. law on Hong Kong revives trade worries
RE
10:35aSaudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin
RE
10:31aCanadian third quarter GDP slows to annualized 1.3% after strong second quarter gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group