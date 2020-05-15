Log in
Canadians Shed Record C$42.24 Billion of Foreign Securities in March

05/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT

OTTAWA--Canadians sold off foreign securities at a record pace in March, as investors responded rapidly to market volatility and the prospect of a prolonged slowdown stemming from the pandemic.

Canadian investors shed a net 42.24 billion Canadian dollars ($29.98 billion) of foreign securities from their portfolios in March, Statistics Canada said Friday. In the previous month, Canadians acquired a net C$6.13 billion in foreign securities. U.S. equities made up the bulk of the March selloff, the data agency said.

Meanwhile, nonresidents sold a net C$9.78 billion of Canadian securities in March, after acquiring nearly C$20 billion in the previous month.

As a result, international transactions generated a net inflow of funds of C$32.46 billion in the Canadian economy in March.

The monthly international securities report covers portfolio transactions in equity and investment fund shares, bonds and money market instruments for both Canadian and foreign issues. This activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

Corrections and Amplifications

This article was corrected at 9:10 a.m. ET because it misstated the figure in U.S. dollars instead of Canadian currency in the fourth paragraph.
