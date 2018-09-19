Canandaigua National : Ask the Experts September 29

The annual Medicare open enrollment period is fast approaching. Join Denise Kelly-Dohse, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Wealth Management, and Nancy Skelton, T65 & Beyond, to learn how to prepare for it. Listen to Ask the Experts, Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 8:00pm on News Radio WHAM 1180.

Denise Kelly-Dohse, CFP®

Vice President - Wealth Advisor

1150 Pittsford-Victor Road

Pittsford, NY 14534

DKelly@CNBank.com

(585) 419-0670 x50619

Nancy Skelton, CLU, CSA

Medicare Specialist and Manager

T65 & Beyond LLC

101 Sully's Trail, Bldg 10

Pittsford, NY 14534

nancy@t65beyond.com

(585) 485-0328