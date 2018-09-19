Log in
Canandaigua National : Ask the Experts September 29

09/19/2018 | 09:23pm CEST
The annual Medicare open enrollment period is fast approaching. Join Denise Kelly-Dohse, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Wealth Management, and Nancy Skelton, T65 & Beyond, to learn how to prepare for it. Listen to Ask the Experts, Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 8:00pm on News Radio WHAM 1180.

Denise Kelly-Dohse, CFP®
Vice President - Wealth Advisor
1150 Pittsford-Victor Road
Pittsford, NY 14534
DKelly@CNBank.com
(585) 419-0670 x50619

Nancy Skelton, CLU, CSA
Medicare Specialist and Manager
T65 & Beyond LLC
101 Sully's Trail, Bldg 10
Pittsford, NY 14534
nancy@t65beyond.com
(585) 485-0328

Disclaimer

Canandaigua National Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 19:22:06 UTC
