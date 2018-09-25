Log in
Canandaigua National : Nischal Selected as Forty Under 40 Honoree

09/25/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Rochester Business Journal has selected Rita Nischal, Vice-President-Trust Officer, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB), as a 2018 Forty Under 40 honoree.

Forty Under 40 recognizes 40 men and women, under the age of 40, who have achieved professional success and have also made significant civic contributions to the community. A panel of judges consisting of previous winners from various professions select the Forty Under 40 honorees. In selecting the winners, judges look for candidates who excel both professionally and at a board level in the community.

Nischal joined CNB in 2015 and works with clients in areas of trust and estate planning, and tax planning and preparation. Prior to joining CNB, Rita served as Senior Counsel in the Trust, Estate, and Elder Law Group at Underberg & Kessler and is admitted to practice law in the State of New York and the Province of Ontario, Canada. Nischal also serves on several committees for the New York State Bar Association and the Monroe County Bar Association. She is an active member of the Guardianship Committee of the ARC of Monroe, and a board member for the Mental Health Association.

'Rita is dedicated to finding the right solution for each client's specific situation, remarked Frank H. Hamlin III, CEO and President of CNB. 'I am pleased to have her as a Canandaigua National Bank & Trust employee and colleague, one who is well deserving of this 40 Under 40 recognition.'

The Forty Under 40 awards will be presented at a luncheon November 14 at noon at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street in Rochester. Winners will be profiled in a magazine that will be inserted into the November 16 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at www.rbj.net.

Congratulations Rita!

Disclaimer

Canandaigua National Corporation published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 20:50:01 UTC
