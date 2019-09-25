Canandaigua National : Rochester Business Journal Announces 2019 Forty Under 40 Honorees

Rochester Business Journal has selected Vince Yacuzzo, CPA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB), as a 2019 Forty Under 40 honoree.

Forty Under 40 recognizes 40 men and women, under the age of 40, who have achieved professional success and have also made significant civic contributions to the community.

Vince Yacuzzo joined CNB as Vice President and Controller in 2013. He was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2019. Prior to joining CNB, Yacuzzo served as Manager of Financial Reporting - Revenue & Assets Under Management at Manning & Napier Advisors and as a manager within the external audit practice of KPMG. Yacuzzo received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Accounting, Summa Cum Laude, from St. John Fisher College. In 2019, Yacuzzo was appointed President of the United Way of Ontario County Board of Directors, after serving on the Board of Directors for six years. 'Vince is dedicated to finding the right solution for each internal and external client's specific situation, remarked Frank H. Hamlin III, CEO and President of CNB. 'I am pleased to have him as a Canandaigua National Bank & Trust employee and colleague, one who is well deserving of this 40 Under 40 recognition.'

The Forty Under 40 awards will be presented at a luncheon November 12 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.