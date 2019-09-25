Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canandaigua National : Rochester Business Journal Announces 2019 Forty Under 40 Honorees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Rochester Business Journal has selected Vince Yacuzzo, CPA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB), as a 2019 Forty Under 40 honoree.

Forty Under 40 recognizes 40 men and women, under the age of 40, who have achieved professional success and have also made significant civic contributions to the community.

Vince Yacuzzo joined CNB as Vice President and Controller in 2013. He was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2019. Prior to joining CNB, Yacuzzo served as Manager of Financial Reporting - Revenue & Assets Under Management at Manning & Napier Advisors and as a manager within the external audit practice of KPMG. Yacuzzo received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Accounting, Summa Cum Laude, from St. John Fisher College. In 2019, Yacuzzo was appointed President of the United Way of Ontario County Board of Directors, after serving on the Board of Directors for six years. 'Vince is dedicated to finding the right solution for each internal and external client's specific situation, remarked Frank H. Hamlin III, CEO and President of CNB. 'I am pleased to have him as a Canandaigua National Bank & Trust employee and colleague, one who is well deserving of this 40 Under 40 recognition.'

The Forty Under 40 awards will be presented at a luncheon November 12 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Disclaimer

Canandaigua National Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33pREGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Financial Report - Year Ended 30 June 2019
AQ
09:28pCANON : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in Russia
PU
09:26pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING PREMIER, INC. (NASDAQ : PINC) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Premier Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:25pNewswire Streamlines International Press Release Distribution
NE
09:23pBEST BUY : A Recap of Best Buy's 2019 Investor Update
PU
09:23pBRASKEM : Statement Article 12 ICVM 358 - Relevant Shareholding Acquisition - Alaska
PU
09:23pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019
PU
09:23pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon's Alexa
DJ
09:22pERICSSON : makes $1.2 billion provision to settle U.S. probes, flags third quarter hit
RE
09:19pPeloton raises $1.2 billion after IPO prices at top of range
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group