Canateq adds Two Former Molson-Coors Executives and an AI Pioneer to Advisory Board

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canateq Holdings, developer of a breakthrough manufacturing process (patent pending) for the cannabis infused beverage industry, is pleased to announce the addition of former Molson-Coors CEO Mark Hunter, former President for the International division at Molson Coors (MCI) Kandy Anand, and experienced technology entrepreneur Fred Brown.

Mark Hunter, the former President and CEO at Molson Coors, retired in September 2019 after 30 years in the beer business where he led a global business spanning North America, Europe, and multiple emerging markets including the establishment of Truss, the JV with HEXO to develop a portfolio of cannabis beverages. He joins Canateq's advisory board where he will assist in the shaping of the growth strategy and the emerging organization.

Kandy Anand will serve as a fundamental part of the advisory board and our global commercialization strategy. As the former President at Molson Coors International, (MCI) he was responsible for the growth and expansion into all major global markets. He retired after three decades of senior leadership roles at multinational companies Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Molson Coors where he was involved with several high-profile acquisitions that resulted in significant footprint expansion and growth opportunities.

Fred Brown, an accomplished entrepreneur with a successful history of monetizing disruptive technology; selling his last two ventures for over $80M. He holds over 30 patents in the AI and Healthcare space and was the first to build an AI health coach and take it through clinical testing. Fred takes on an active role with Canateq as a member of the advisory board.

"It's a milestone when successful individuals such Mark, Kandy and Fred believe in the vision and want to help execute. We look forward to their guidance," states Canateq CEO, Josh Downey. The addition of this newly formed advisory board will accelerate Canateq's commercialization strategy and provide the tools to leverage our technology on a global scale."

Canateq Holdings is a modern biotech company that developed a new manufacturing technology to convert raw cannabis oil into nanosized active ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals; unlocking the solution to the longstanding beverage fortification problem.

