Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canceled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass a logo of Teck Resources Ltd mining company during the PDAC convention in Toronto

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd's surprise decision to cancel a planned C$20.6 billion ($15.6 billion) oil sands mine in northern Alberta, citing uncertainty about Canada's climate policy, underscores a global struggle to balance energy growth with environmental concerns.

It is the latest blow to Canada's investment reputation, but the project itself was not viable under current conditions.

The miner withdrew on Sunday its application to the Canadian government to build the Frontier project.

"Investors are feeling terrible about the (Canadian energy) space," said Tim Pickering, chief investment officer of Calgary-based Auspice Capital Advisors, an asset and fund manager. "It's pretty clear that the political climate and lack of cohesive agreement on how to address energy policy and climate is scaring investors away from Canada."

Opposition to building new pipelines has delayed those projects for years, forcing the Alberta government to curtail production. Protests by indigenous groups linked to a planned gas pipeline have disrupted railways, leading police to clear an Ontario blockade.

On top of those challenges, Teck Chief Executive Don Lindsay said last month that Frontier required higher prices, expanded pipeline capacity and a partner.

Teck shares were down 4.2% on Monday afternoon and have lost about one-fifth of their value since Wednesday.

An Alberta source directly familiar with the matter said Teck's board had recently expressed concern that Frontier could become a protest target, which would draw attention to its coal business.

A Teck representative declined to comment.

At an investor conference in Florida on Monday, Lindsay said Frontier landed in a national debate about energy development, indigenous issues and climate change.

"Literally over the last few days, it has become increasingly clear that there is no constructive path forward," Lindsay told investors in a speech.

Teck's decision is a "wake-up call" to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for not drafting a plan to lower the province's overall emissions, a person familiar with the project said.

An Alberta representative was not immediately available to respond.

Teck's withdrawal highlights the need for a credible climate plan for Canada to become carbon-neutral by 2050, two Canadian ministers said.

"We need to work together across jurisdictions and in partnership with industry," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement late on Sunday.

Pickering said he blames Ottawa for industry fears of abrupt policy changes. Frontier was approved by a joint Canada-Alberta regulatory panel, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet was divided on whether to give final approval this week.

($1 = 1.3220 Canadian dollars)

By Rod Nickel and Steve Scherer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDSAY CORPORATION -2.44% 103.15 Delayed Quote.9.94%
LME NICKEL CASH -0.12% 12685 End-of-day quote.-9.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.95% 55.25 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -4.15% 13.88 Delayed Quote.-35.83%
WTI -2.96% 50.54 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:31pWith Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target -- Update
DJ
01:28pNATIONAL GRID : Issues Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report
PU
01:21pCanceled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension
RE
01:21pBank of America veteran deal-maker Boueiz resigns after 21 years
RE
01:17pWITH CURRENT TOOLS, FED UNLIKELY TO SUSTAINABLY HIT INFLATION TARGET : Fed Paper
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08pEurope suffers worst day since 2016 as virus spreads
RE
01:03pCoronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety
RE
12:48pEU-UK trade talks could start next week - diplomat
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group