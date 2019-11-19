Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago Receives 2019-2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award and Pinnacle of Excellence Award

Zion, Illinois, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Chicago is pleased to announce it has received a 2019-2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® and Pinnacle of Excellence Award®.

Given annually, the Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations in the U.S. that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement or clinical quality. CTCA® Chicago is recognized for achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience. Numerous CTCA Chicago programs and practices assisted in the recognition, including acuity adjustable units limiting in hospital transfers when levels of care change, state-of-the-art technology such as a patient engagement system incorporated into room televisions that include movies and patient education videos, an electronic workflow system that notifies clinical team members when it’s time for hourly rounding, large private rooms designed to create a healing environment, and in-room delivery of prescriptions at discharge.

Given to organizations who maintain consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years, the Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing organizations based on extraordinary achievement in patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement or clinical quality performance. CTCA Chicago is recognized for achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience for the third year in a row due to ongoing, hospital-wide efforts to openly review, critique and improve upon, if needed, each and every facet of the care environment at the Comprehensive Care and Research Center.

“It is an honor to be awarded both the Guardian of Excellence Award and Pinnacle of Excellence Award by Press Ganey for our continued commitment to providing our patients and families with the highest quality of care,” said Pete Govorchin, president and CEO of CTCA Chicago. “We are incredibly appreciative of our compassionate employees, their shared sense of purpose and immense dedication to improving the lives of our patients.”

Patrick T. Ryan, executive chairman of Press Ganey, also congratulated CTCA Chicago: “This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving patient safety, quality and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”

