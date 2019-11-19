Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago Receives 2019-2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award and Pinnacle of Excellence Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:57pm EST

Zion, Illinois, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Chicago is pleased to announce it has received a 2019-2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® and Pinnacle of Excellence Award®.

Given annually, the Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations in the U.S. that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement or clinical quality. CTCA® Chicago is recognized for achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience. Numerous CTCA Chicago programs and practices assisted in the recognition, including acuity adjustable units limiting in hospital transfers when levels of care change, state-of-the-art technology such as a patient engagement system incorporated into room televisions that include movies and patient education videos, an electronic workflow system that notifies clinical team members when it’s time for hourly rounding, large private rooms designed to create a healing environment, and in-room delivery of prescriptions at discharge.

Given to organizations who maintain consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years, the Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing organizations based on extraordinary achievement in patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement or clinical quality performance. CTCA Chicago is recognized for achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience for the third year in a row due to ongoing, hospital-wide efforts to openly review, critique and improve upon, if needed, each and every facet of the care environment at the Comprehensive Care and Research Center.

“It is an honor to be awarded both the Guardian of Excellence Award and Pinnacle of Excellence Award by Press Ganey for our continued commitment to providing our patients and families with the highest quality of care,” said Pete Govorchin, president and CEO of CTCA Chicago. “We are incredibly appreciative of our compassionate employees, their shared sense of purpose and immense dedication to improving the lives of our patients.” 

Patrick T. Ryan, executive chairman of Press Ganey, also congratulated CTCA Chicago: “This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving patient safety, quality and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”

For more information about CTCA Chicago please visit cancercenter.com.

Attachments 

William Kelly
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
8477464317
william.kelly@ctca-hope.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18pBNP PARIBAS : Revamps Compliance After Sanctions Violations Settlement
DJ
06:18pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:16pAZZ : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds AZZ Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – AZZ
BU
06:16pBLACKROCK ENHANCED GOVERNMENT FUND : Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer
BU
06:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important November 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – OSTK
GL
06:14pALIBABA WILL RAISE UP TO $12.9 BILLION IN HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
06:12pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
PR
06:12pOmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information
GL
06:12pWESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agency
DJ
06:10pIndustry Veteran Adam Fruitbine Joins Pacific Urban Residential
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
2LAIX INC. : LAIX INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
3Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” to USANA Kids Eat
4SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. : SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
5GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group