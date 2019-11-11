Log in
Cancer Treatment Centers of America® Chicago Recognized for Achieving NAPBC Accreditation

11/11/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Zion, Ill., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted three-year accreditation to Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Chicago in Zion, Illinois for the third consecutive time. To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with 28 NAPBC standards that look at a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

As an NAPBC-accredited center, CTCA® Chicago is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients receiving care at an NAPBC-accredited center have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve a cancer survivor’s quality of life.  

“The oncologists, surgeons and other team members of the Breast Cancer Center at CTCA Chicago are part of a wider team of multidisciplinary experts who understand that breast cancer is not one disease and that no two patients have the same needs,” says Stephen Ray, MD, FACS, DABMA, Medical Director, Breast Cancer Center, CTCA Chicago. “Achieving the NAPBC accreditation means that we are held to the highest standards of care for patients with diseases of the breast.”

Receiving care at this NAPBC-accredited center ensures that patients have access to:

  • Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services
  • A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options
  • Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

Additionally, CTCA Chicago is the only hospital in Illinois recognized for providing quality breast cancer care by the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers® (NQMBC) program and is also accredited by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) Certification Program for meeting the highest standards of quality in cancer care.

“CTCA Chicago is dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and care to the patients and families we serve every day and we’re honored to be recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers,” says Pete Govorchin, president and CEO of CTCA Chicago. “This designation is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing exemplary oncology care throughout Chicagoland.”

For more information about breast cancer treatments available at CTCA Chicago please visit cancercenter.com/Chicago.

William Kelly
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
8477464317
william.kelly@ctca-hope.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
