Cancer Treatment Centers of America : Set to Open Third Outpatient Care Center in Phoenix Area

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), located in Goodyear, Ariz.,
is again expanding its Valley network with the opening of its third
Outpatient Care Center in Gilbert. This third location will expand the
footprint of CTCA® to the east valley, providing more options for
patients seeking oncology care.
“We are thrilled to be opening our third Outpatient Care Center in the
Town of Gilbert,” said Rob Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer,
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix. “Expanding our
personalized, patient-centered care will always be a focus for CTCA, and
the opening of our Gilbert location is another important step toward
fulfilling that vision.”
The CTCA Comprehensive Cancer Care Network includes accomplished
physicians with decades of experience treating cancer. Additionally,
these physicians work collaboratively throughout the CTCA network and
with the CTCA Cancer Institutes. The Institutes are comprised of
nationally recognized subject matter experts who lead the coordinated
development and delivery of disease-specific, evidence-based cancer care
to CTCA patients.
The Gilbert Center will also offer the same integrative approach to
oncology care available in all CTCA locations, providing patients with
access to a range of certified specialists across areas including
medical oncology, oncology nutrition, as well as supportive therapies
designed to help combat side effects and enhance quality of life both
during and after treatment.
“As a physician, it is incredibly important to me that oncology patients
are given the opportunity to gain access to the most advanced,
evidence-based treatment options available,” said Marnee Spierer, MD,
Chief of Staff, Chief of Radiation Oncology, CTCA Phoenix.
“I am thrilled that our team of doctors are once again expanding to a
different part of our Valley, and joining other oncology colleagues, to
afford patients that opportunity, providing them with the best care
possible.”
The Outpatient
Care Center in Gilbert is scheduled to open April 1. For more
information, visit cancercenter.com/locations/Phoenix/Gilbert.
The Gilbert Center will be the fourth Outpatient Care Center location in
the CTCA® Comprehensive Cancer Care Network; CTCA currently has
Outpatient Care Centers in North Phoenix, Scottsdale, and downtown
Chicago.
About Cancer Treatment Centers of America®
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a
comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care
centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa.
Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an
integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation,
chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer
treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and
enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also
offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new
treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research.
CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for
all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com,
Facebook.com/cancercenter
and Twitter.com/cancercenter
for more information.
