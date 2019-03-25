Log in
Cancer Treatment Centers of America : Set to Open Third Outpatient Care Center in Phoenix Area

03/25/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Joining North Phoenix and Scottsdale locations, the Gilbert Outpatient Care Center will offer advanced oncology treatment in an outpatient setting

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), located in Goodyear, Ariz., is again expanding its Valley network with the opening of its third Outpatient Care Center in Gilbert. This third location will expand the footprint of CTCA® to the east valley, providing more options for patients seeking oncology care.

“We are thrilled to be opening our third Outpatient Care Center in the Town of Gilbert,” said Rob Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix. “Expanding our personalized, patient-centered care will always be a focus for CTCA, and the opening of our Gilbert location is another important step toward fulfilling that vision.”

The CTCA Comprehensive Cancer Care Network includes accomplished physicians with decades of experience treating cancer. Additionally, these physicians work collaboratively throughout the CTCA network and with the CTCA Cancer Institutes. The Institutes are comprised of nationally recognized subject matter experts who lead the coordinated development and delivery of disease-specific, evidence-based cancer care to CTCA patients.

The Gilbert Center will also offer the same integrative approach to oncology care available in all CTCA locations, providing patients with access to a range of certified specialists across areas including medical oncology, oncology nutrition, as well as supportive therapies designed to help combat side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment.

“As a physician, it is incredibly important to me that oncology patients are given the opportunity to gain access to the most advanced, evidence-based treatment options available,” said Marnee Spierer, MD, Chief of Staff, Chief of Radiation Oncology, CTCA Phoenix. “I am thrilled that our team of doctors are once again expanding to a different part of our Valley, and joining other oncology colleagues, to afford patients that opportunity, providing them with the best care possible.”

The Outpatient Care Center in Gilbert is scheduled to open April 1. For more information, visit cancercenter.com/locations/Phoenix/Gilbert.

The Gilbert Center will be the fourth Outpatient Care Center location in the CTCA® Comprehensive Cancer Care Network; CTCA currently has Outpatient Care Centers in North Phoenix, Scottsdale, and downtown Chicago.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America®

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com, Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
