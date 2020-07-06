CaniBrands Expands Reach with New Products and Influencers

WALNUT CREEK, CA, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaniBrands, a next-generation CBD products company, announced today it has expanded its product lines and is continuing to attract new fans and followers in the sports, fitness, and wellness communities.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with a corporate office in Mississauga, Ontario, CaniBrands launched three new products this year that are rapidly gaining traction in the marketplace:

Can-i-Sleep™ softgels synergistically combine hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD with naturally produced melatonin for fast effects to achieve a better night’s sleep. Can-i-Fresh™ sublingual oil is a hemp-derived broad-spectrum distillate formulation designed to provide 50 mg of cannabinoids with each dose helping reduce anxiety and promote overall immune system health. Can-i-Mend™ tube cream is a 600 mg broad-spectrum CBD cream containing a powerful blend of jojoba, camphor oil, and coconut oil, helping reduce pain and inflammation.

In parallel with the new product releases, CaniBrands products have garnered endorsements from reality TV stars such as Chase McNary, Tyler Crispen, and Angela Rummans, who have millions of social media followers based on their appearances in Bachelor Nation and Big Brother.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, CaniBrands is proud that so many people have reached out to tell us how much our products are helping them with sleep issues, anxiety, focus, and inflammation,” said Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. “We’ve all had to adjust to new routines. Whether it’s working remotely, homeschooling children, or adapting to an at-home fitness routine, we’ve heard consistently from consumers, celebrities, professional athletes, and CaniBrands ambassadors, that these products ‘really work’ to improve their overall health and wellness.”

CaniBrands ambassadors, including 12-time Olympic medalist Dara Torres; former NHL hockey player and sports media innovator, Paul Bissonnette; and Justin Roethlingshoefer, Founder of OWN IT, which helps high performers break barriers to maximize health, wealth and relationships; are also speaking out about their positive experience with CBD and CaniBrands.

As the keynote speaker at the recent Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference hosted by Marigold PR, Dara Torres, who serves as CaniBrands Chief Wellness Officer, described how she uses CaniBrands products in her daily wellness routine. “I had many injuries in my career…I noticed how much better I was healing and how much better I was feeling after using Can-i-Mend compared to taking most other over the counter pain killers…I became a believer very quickly. Can-i-Sleep oil is like magic because I was able to get a really good night’s sleep. Having CaniBrands in my life has allowed me to feel like myself again, I’m not so tired and irritable and being pain-free has made a huge difference in my life.”

Paul Bissonnette, CaniBrands’ Sports and Media Ambassador, continues to share personal stories of the health benefits he’s seeing with CaniBrands’ CBD products through platforms such as the Spittin’ Chicklets podcast on Barstool Sports.

CaniBrands has also recently entered into a partnership with the Coaches-Council podcast, which includes CaniBrands Healthy Lifestyle Ambassador, Justin Roethlingshoefer, along with speakers and authors Purdeep Sangha, Brian Nunez, Craig Ballantyne, John Romaniello, and Drew Manning to provide conversation and insights around the fundamental pillars of a healthy and successful life to millions of Americans weekly.

Chris Lord added, “The great feedback we receive from customers about our products reinforces the acceptance of the brand in the market and acknowledges that our strategy is sound and our products are responding to customer needs. We look forward to continuing our current growth trajectory.”

For more information, visit www.canibrands.com.

For media inquiries contact Danielle McKay, Marketing and Media Executive at danielle@marigoldpr.com or at (905) 808 7230.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness and wellness marketplace. Can-i-Boost™, Can-i-Mend™, Can-i-Fresh™, and Can-i-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining CBD, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts.

Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, softgels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing.

A private company serving the USA via wholesale partners, retail stores and direct-to-consumer sales, CaniBrands is setting the bar for quality in the nascent CBD market. CaniBrands' ecommerce platform and free home delivery system ships products nationally to thousands of customers coast to coast.

CaniBrands partners with professional sports leaders and celebrities to advocate for an all-natural approach to health and wellness, and to further research and develop industry-leading products to support consumers. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

Attachment

Danielle McKay Marigold Marketing & PR 9058087230 danielle@marigoldpr.com