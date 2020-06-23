Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canine Enrichment Week is June 21-27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Here’s How to Make Life at Home Better for Your Furry Friend

DOGTV is marking Canine Enrichment Week from June 21-27 and will spotlight six different types of canine enrichment to improve your pet’s quality of life.

Dogs have adjusted to the new “normal” of having their families home all the time during the Stay-at-Home order due to the COVID-19 crisis. But as many parts of the country reopen and relax quarantine restrictions, people will be spending less time at home and are re-entering the workplace. This will not only be an adjustment for people but also for their pets.

The transition can create a lot of stress in pets. But it’s also an opportunity for pet owners to enhance their relationships with their pets and work to find ways to make their lives better.

Canine Enrichment Week will spotlight a number of ways you can improve your dog’s quality of life.

— Social enrichment, including providing experiences for dogs to interact with one another
— Mental enrichment, including activities that engage their brain power
— Physical enrichment, including exercise and well being
— Nutritional enrichment and ensuring your dog has a proper diet
— Sensory enrichment to reduce fear and anxiety
— Home enrichment, providing a safe and welcoming environment for your pet

Beke Lubeach, General Manager of DOGTV and pet industry expert, understands the impact on furry friends and is here to help pet owners prepare for the shift back to pre-quarantine routines and to generally improve their dog’s quality of life.

She is available for interviews to discuss:

  • The impact returning to work can have on pets
  • How to identify signs of stress in pets
  • Ways to improve your pet’s quality of life
  • Tools like DOGTV, the first television channel scientifically designed to relax and entertain canine viewers

DOGTV will be provided free of charge during Canine Enrichment Week on most cable or satellite platforms and streaming online, to provide pet owners an opportunity to see how the platform helps entertain and engage their dogs. Each day of the week will be dedicated to one of the topics above on DOGTV with specific content to help educate dog owners on steps they can take to enrich their pet’s lives.

Additional information on canine enrichment and the week’s activities can be viewed at DogEnrichment.dog throughout the week. For more information on DOGTV, visit DOGTV.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pCORE LAB ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS WEBCAST AT 7 : 30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST ON 23 July 2020
PU
05:41pAmryt publicly files registration statement for impending US listing on Nasdaq
GL
05:40pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Updates its q2 2020 revenue outlook
EQ
05:39pMSCI : 2020 Market Classification Review
BU
05:37pUnions see jobs threat as Airbus scraps bid to build engine parts
RE
05:37pSPLUNK REMOTE WORK INSIGHTS : Expanding Insights into Video Conferencing Operations
PU
05:35pCoronavirus Impacts Flow of Money
BU
05:35pOutcrop Gold Intercepts 0.4 Metres of 14.2 Grams Gold per Tonne and 361 Grams Silver per Tonne
NE
05:35pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:33pARGAN INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group