Canlan Ice Sports : Reports Q2 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

remainder of the year. Higher marketing expenses and costs to service growth of customer participation also contributed to the increase of facility expense;

EBITDA of $8.1 million remained consistent with 2018. After excluding the effects of presentation changes related to adoption of IFRS 16, same store EBITDA decreased by $0.4 million or 4.6% compared to prior year; and

After recording $6.2 million of depreciation, interest, valuation loss on derivatives, gain on sale of assets, foreign exchange differences, and income tax expense, net earnings for the period was $1.9 million compared to $2.9 million a year ago.

"We achieved healthy same store revenue growth of almost 4% for the second quarter through marketing efforts focused on adult and youth hockey leagues, plus new product offerings created by our tournament division," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "In addition, steady progress has been made on many of the significant maintenance and capital improvement projects that were planned for 2019. We anticipate these projects will enhance facility amenities and enable further operating efficiencies."

"Our asset optimization program is progressing well," said Canlan's Executive VP, Michael Gellard. "Aside from the previously announced acquisition of the ice rink facility in West Dundee, Illinois and the intended sale of the ice rink facility in Brossard, Quebec, we are also pursuing the sale of our three-pad ice rink facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana with an independent party. This is a local investor group that intends to continue ice rink operations at this location. We anticipate these disposition transactions will be completed at or prior to the end of Q3 and the sale proceeds will be utilized for re-investment into existing assets and/or acquisition of accretive businesses to add to our portfolio."

Dividend Policy

Canlan's Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Corporation's quarterly dividend policy and an increase to the quarterly dividend from $0.025 to $0.0275 per common share, a 10% increase. As such, the Board of Directors declared eligible dividends totaling $0.0275 per common share that will next be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 30, 2019. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2019 will be available via SEDAR on or before August 14, 2019 and through the Company's website, www.icesports.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 21 facilities in Canada and the United States with 60 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."