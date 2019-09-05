Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CannTrust Holdings reduces workforce by 180 people

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

(Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is reducing its workforce by 180 people or 20%, following Health Canada's investigation into the company's non-compliance in its operations.

The majority of the employees affected by the layoffs were in cultivation and customer service support roles, the Canadian marijuana producer said.

"We have made the extremely difficult decision to restructure our workforce to reflect the current requirements of our business," CannTrust's interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Marcovitch said in a statement.

CannTrust fired its Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto in July after the Canadian health regulator found the company grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACETO CORPORATION 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 4.73% 7.75 Delayed Quote.11.65%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC 0.00% 0.94 Delayed Quote.1.10%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 7.41% 2.32 Delayed Quote.-66.51%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 7.38% 34.94 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
CRONOS GROUP INC 4.85% 15.34 Delayed Quote.4.66%
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD 0.34% 2.94 Delayed Quote.42.68%
HEXO CORP 6.02% 5.99 Delayed Quote.18.68%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC 2.38% 0.43 Delayed Quote.-54.35%
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC 3.70% 1.4 Delayed Quote.4.55%
TILRAY INC 6.93% 32.08 Delayed Quote.-57.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : BCI Foods Inc. Recalls Meat and Poultry Soup Products Produced Without Benefit of Import Inspection
PU
10:10pCheaper compliant fuel oil stalks gasoil's lead in IMO 2020 switch
RE
10:10pFarm loan delinquencies surge in U.S. election battleground Wisconsin
RE
10:07pTRUMP TO MEET WITH USDA, EPA OFFICIALS ABOUT BIOFUELS PLAN : sources
RE
10:05pSprint loses in Maryland cellphone trafficking appeal
RE
09:57pOil prices edge higher, set for weekly gain amid trade optimism
RE
09:55pHouse panel to discuss Big Tech's impact on privacy, antitrust
RE
09:47pPANASONIC MARKETING EUROPE GMBH : HARUMI FLAG, the City That Brings the Future to Today's Tokyo (Part 2 of 2)
PU
09:44pShares rise, safe havens sold on trade war optimism, firm U.S. data
RE
09:29pIn China, P2P insiders say regulatory shortcomings have choked industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
3IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
5Big Oil undermines U.N. climate goals with $50 billion of new projects - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group