CannTrust Holdings reduces workforce by 180 people

The majority of the employees affected by the layoffs were in cultivation and customer service support roles, the Canadian marijuana producer said.

"We have made the extremely difficult decision to restructure our workforce to reflect the current requirements of our business," CannTrust's interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Marcovitch said in a statement.

CannTrust fired its Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto in July after the Canadian health regulator found the company grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)