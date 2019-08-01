Log in
CannaChiefs Media Announces Twitter Contest Seeking a New CEO to Take the Helm at Canopy Growth Corp.

08/01/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannaChiefs Media Announces Social Media Contest Seeking a New CEO to take the helm at Canopy Growth Corp.

Canopy, the world's largest publicly traded cannabis company by market value, earlier on July 3rd announced in a press release that Co-CEO Bruce Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately. Mark Zekulin, who had been co-CEO with Linton, becomes the sole CEO while the company searches for a replacement.

Finding that replacement; however, will not be an easy task. It is reminiscent of the situation NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors find themselves in trying to replace Kawhi Leonard. "Those are extremely big shoes to fill and the pressure to perform will be overwhelming right out of the gate. It would almost be like taking a kid out of high school and asking him to lead the Raptors to a consecutive NBA title", says Hanni Monk, Chief Editor at CannaChiefs Media in Vancouver. "Canopy must take their time to find the right fit. I have a feeling at this stage of Canopy's brand lifecycle they need to continue growing exponentially to stay on top of the global cannabis stage. They may need to source a CEO from outside the cannabis industry, perhaps a big player from Silicon Valley who understands how to build a global partner ecosystem," added Monk.

CannaChiefs Media wants your input to help Canopy find their next Canna Chief and CEO! They are giving away a pair of VIP passes to part #1 of their Mansion Series, an edibles workshop for cannabis entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on Legalization 2.0. The workshop will be located at a 10,000sq' Spanish-style villa in West Kelowna and feature 2 keynotes, 6 interactive workshops and a dinner and pool party with live DJs at the mansion. VIP passes also come with complimentary accommodation at the mansion for 2 nights and minibus return transfers to and from Kelowna and the villa. To enter this contest, follow 4 easy steps:

  1. Follow us at http://www.twitter.com/cannachiefs50
  2. Mention @cannachiefs50 and suggest who you think should be Canopy's next Canna Chief and CEO
  3. Make sure you use hashtag #WHOSENEXT
  4. Also mention @canopygrowth

The Mansion Series #1 - Kelowna, BC - "The Next Wave of Legalization" (CNW Group/CANNACHIEFS Media)

We will announce our winner Thursday August 8th at 9am ET. For more information regarding the prize, click here Feel free to ask us for help at hello@cannachiefs.ca subject line: Canopy Twitter Contest

Follow CANNACHIEFS Media on Twitter or Instagram

About CannaChiefs Media

We help executives elevate their personal brand in the Cannabis Industry. For the industry's top players, we offer annual recognition as a Top 50 Most Influential Canna Chief, PR and keynote speaking opportunities. We also curate content and breaking news every day to keep cannabis leaders on top of the latest industry trends. Our subscribers benefit from easy access to a comprehensive global directory of cannabis businesses, industry suppliers and associations. Sign up for a free account today and gain access to exclusive content that will help you achieve your goals in the Cannabis Industry. CannaChiefs Media also provides cannabis news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Interactive Workshops.

See the Top 50 Most Influential Canna Chiefs of 2019 at www.cannachiefs.ca (CNW Group/CANNACHIEFS Media)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannachiefs-media-announces-twitter-contest-seeking-a-new-ceo-to-take-the-helm-at-canopy-growth-corp-300895498.html

SOURCE CANNACHIEFS Media


© PRNewswire 2019
