CannaOne Technologies : Corporate Update From the CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - CannaOne Technologies (CSE: CNNA) (FSE: 3CT) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is truly pleased to provide this corporate update to the investment community as it pertains to the efforts of the organization to endeavor to successfully expand its global business initiatives during 2019/2020.

Solomon Riby-Williams, President/CEO, stated, "The Company is taking considerable strides towards laying the foundation for the successful achievement of its corporate goals and objectives over the next 24 months. We are presently in discussions and negotiations with parties as it specifically relates to the joint development and launch of proprietary on-line marketplaces for multiple countries in Asia and Europe.

"Further, we are pursuing similar business prospects in certain North American states and provinces whereby we can take full advantage of the monumentally disruptive economic opportunity afforded us by offering the industry a turn-key platform for the deployment of medical cannabis services and solutions to medical practitioners and general consumers at large. A highly fragmented medical cannabis market in North America offers CannaOne a pathway to uniquely position itself to its potential partners or clients, as not only a developer and operator of an innovative marketplace and turkey platform, but also as a consolidator, manager and overseer of extremely informative and valuable cannabis user data."

Riby-Williams, additionally reports, "It is also clear to our Company that the acquisition of ancillary operators in the cannabis market sector has the distinct capability to significantly expedite and exponentially increase our revenue expectations. With this in mind, we presently have undertaken financial due diligence on potential purchase targets in the CBD market sector that could provide to us established and verifiable distribution networks and easily quantifiable near-term financial returns and profitability.

"Of final key note at present, we are currently in direct dialogue with industry experts interested in joining our Company as Board members or Strategic Advisors. Such individuals being sought after possess specific expertise not only from the cannabis sector, but from the more mainstream and vast online retail, payment processing or product fulfillment fields.

"We are ever confident in the strategic decisions we have made as an organization to focus a majority of our current business directives towards those where we can fulfill immense global market potential available to us, given our unique capabilities to service and manage unparalleled cannabis user data and analytical information over the coming years. It is in the pursuit of this footprint that we believe our greatest opportunity for sustained and systematic long-term growth and prosperity will exist for our business enterprise and our shareholder base."

About CannaOne

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit?, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite?; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. The Bloomkit? product was developed with modular dynamic features in mind, such as the capability to offer unique themed online storefronts for dispensaries, to inherently monitor and track pick-up and delivery logistics, and to deliver historical and current trending analytics to ensure optimal management of medical and recreational sales channels. These functionalities inherently ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction and the adaptability of Bloomkit?, to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affords it the ability to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite? is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.

