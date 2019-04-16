CannaTrac® Appoints Edwin Sochacki as Director of Technical Software and Development

CHICAGO, IL, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac®, the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Edwin Sochacki as Director of Technical Software and Development.



Sochacki specializes in marketing and technology development. Throughout his career, he has accumulated a diversified business background including extensive experience within the private sector, but also working hand-in-hand with larger public clients.

“Edwin Sochacki holds a track record for aiding companies to success through his marketing and technical experience. As CannaTrac® continues to expand, our intention is to not only supply a superior experience to the consumer but to far surpass the quality of software currently available within the cannabis industry,” said CannaTrac® CEO Tom Gavin IV. “With the rest of the team’s extensive business and regulatory knowledge and Sochacki’s background in marketing and technology development, we look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

CannaTrac® developed the CannaCard®, a mobile app serving as the cannabis industry’s leading cashless payment solution. The platform allows users to easily upload funds through the app with their checking account, debit card, credit card, and/or cash in person at partnered dispensaries or retail locations. CannaCard® also offers users a physical reloadable card option.

“CannaTrac® is setting a much-needed example for safety and advanced technology within the cannabis industry. I am proud to be a part of that,” said Edwin Sochacki, Director of Technical Software and Development for CannaTrac®. “Joining the CannaTrac® team is an honor and a great opportunity for me to apply my talent to a company committed to making a difference.”

The CannaCard® app can be downloaded for free from Google Play and Apple Store. To learn more about CannaTrac®, please visit https://www.cannatrac.com/.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® offers a cashless payment solution for the cannabis industry. With the CannaCard® or our CannaCard App™, both consumers and retailers benefit from the ease and safety of cashless payments.

