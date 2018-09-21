Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to Present Results of Clinical Trial at International Medical Cannabis Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on Cancer and its side effects, today announced that Dr. Gil Bar-Sela is scheduled to present his findings at the 3rd International Medical Cannabis Conference. This Conference is held for global leaders in areas of Medical Cannabis to convene, explore and present the latest scientific and clinical research in medical cannabis, held in Tel Aviv from October 14th-16th, 2018.

Dr. Bar-Sela is the Deputy Director of the Division of Oncology at Rambam Health Care Campus, Head of the Palliative and Supportive Oncology Unit, and Head of the service for Melanoma and Sarcoma patients.

Dr. Bar-Sela has vast knowledge and experience in clinical evaluation of medical cannabis benefits to Cancer patients. Dr. Bar-Sela was the principal investigator of the company's clinical study, the first meaningful scientific study regarding the dosage and treatment regimen in oral administration of cannabis and the benefits in treating CACS in Cancer patients. While briefly noted in the Company's press release of July 3rd, 2018; this will be the first public scientific presentation of the results of this pilot study.

While this Clinical Study was conducted at Rambam Hospital in Israel, it is registered with the US NIH under "Cannabics Capsules as Treatment to Improve Cancer Related CACS in Advanced Cancer Patients", Identifier NCT02359123, and may be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02359123

Dr. Bar-Sela's Lecture is scheduled for Monday, October 15th, 2018, and entitled "OPENING THE GATES TO NEW CLINICAL RESEARCH."

Any scientific or research institute interested in further details are encouraged to contact the company for possible meetings on site.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that has developed a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to develop cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's genetic profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer.

