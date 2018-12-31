Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to be present during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference In San Francisco

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced that Mr. Eyal Barad, CEO, will be in San Francisco in January 2019 during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The company will be meeting with Investors as well as potential partners such as Pharmaceuticals and Biotech firms from Monday, January 7th to Wednesday, January 9th.

Mr. Barad will provide an overview on the company's mission and provide insight into the path forward towards bringing a highly valuable and needed solution to cancer patients.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals proprietary IP, alongside its drug discovery platform and AI predictive capabilities, is based on a personalized approach to treat cancer and its side effects. The company's goals are to leverage its technology and look at new partnerships when meeting with some of these Life Sciences companies.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the company on Twitter @cannabics1 , Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals and LinkedIn .

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on July 16th, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.



For more information about Cannabics visit www.Cannabics.com

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1 (877) 424-2429

info@cannabics.com

http://www.cannabics.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen – Managing Partner

Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160

pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabics-pharmaceuticals-to-be-present-during-the-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-in-san-francisco-300771504.html

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.