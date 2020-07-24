Log in
Cannabis Brands Debut New Products at MJ Unpacked California

07/24/2020 | 09:36am EDT

SEATTLE, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- MJ Unpacked, a state-specific, virtual event series designed for cannabis industry brand and retail executives, today announces the new products unveiled and showcased during its recent MJ Unpacked California event.

Cannabis industry influencers converged online from Tuesday, July 14, to Thursday, July 17, in an effort to address the state of California’s cannabis social equity program, provide technology strategies for improving online customer acquisition, provide fresh data regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the California market, and much more.

The wealth of new and innovative products unveiled at MJ Unpacked CA ranged from edibles featuring fast-acting infusion to safer vape hardware technologies to extracts featuring live rosins and trichomes to lifestyle-based infused drinks and much more. Specific announcements included the following:

  • Alive Well Thrive launched a line of high-quality cannabis and CBD products that are specially formulated for cancer support, coming in August 2020.
  • Azuca showcased its patent-pending TiME INFUSION™, which creates the most efficient delivery system for cannabinoids ever invented — fast-acting, pH and temperature stable, and water friendly.
  • CannaFame introduced Higher Frequencies, Generic Cannabis, and Hesh’s.
  • CannaTech showcased its next generation of vape pen technology, the CannaTech series 11 and CannaTech series 13.
  • CBx Shield – Ancient Medicine For Modern Times launched a line of capsules, tinctures and patches featuring CBD + reishi.
  • Coda Signature showcased new flavors that include Kiwi Watermelon, Cherry Sarsaparilla, and Mango Chile Lime.
  • DynaVape showcased its latest in vape hardware with the 2020 M.
  • Element Apothec showcased a line of tinctures and lotions featuring botanically infused CBD.
  • FullyMelted showcased its line of solventless extracts featuring live rosins and trichomes.
  • Green Bee Botanicals launched its new Hydrating CBG/CBD Face Cream.
  • Green Revolution, an all-natural, vegan cannabis gummy provider, showcased new flavors of its Doozies product — Marionberry, Cherry, Peach and Mixed Fruit.
  • Heavenly Sweet launched a new line of sweet and sour fast-acting gummies.
  • Legion of Bloom showcased its line of Glowing Buddha Gummy Edibles, which, according to the company, are the “most affordable and accessible gummy in California.”
  • Liquid Flower launched a fast-acting trio of tinctures: Water Soluble, Glycerin and Raw Honey.
  • NFuzed launched a gummy collaboration with the Wu Goo clan called Wu Goo Supercharged Sour Gummies, with flavors Cherry, Watermelon, Lemon Drop and Super Grape.
  • Perfect, a new company, launched its line of Perfect Quickies, packs of three .03-gram pre-rolled joints, and also showcased its Premium Infused Flower, the industry’s first sauce-infused flower. Perfect's products contain as much as 60 times the level of monoterpenes as leading pre-rolls and flower blends.
  • Select launched its Elite Live enhanced, live resin vape cartridge.
  • Splash Nano launched a line of its full-spectrum cannabis-infused drink additives, called Splash Social, Splash Sport, Splash Sleep and Splash Tsunami.
  • Sunderstorm showcased a new 1:1:1 edible formula with Kanha Tranquility plus a 1:1 CBD:THC formulation for its best-selling Pink Lemonade gummies.
  • Wise Bird Handcrafted Products showcased its Solventless Ice Water Hash and Solventless Ice Rosin extract.

MJ Unpacked is the first state-specific, virtual event series that specifically targets brand and retailer decision-makers and influencers. Its first event, MJ Unpacked Colorado, attracted more than 800 registrants, 400 of which were turned away for not meeting the event’s strict requirements. MJ Unpacked events are designed specifically for brand and retail executives. Daily attendance figures for MJ Unpacked Colorado showed an average of 386 attendees. Attendance data for MJ Unpacked California is still pending.

For more information about upcoming MJ Unpacked events, please visit MJUnpacked.com.

About Jage Media
Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, Jage Media is poised to fill the critical gap where cannabis brands and retailers convene with its state-specific MJ Unpacked event series. MJ Unpacked was designed exclusively to enable cannabis industry decision-makers to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investments and objectives. Founded by George and Kim Jage, Jage Media is funded by a veteran team of cannabis investors, which includes BDSA, CanopyBoulder, Keneh Ventures and more.

Media Contacts: 
Jennifer DullesReid Wegley
303-956-0001303-859-2432
jdulles@dstreetpr.com
reid@reidwegs.com
  
Wire Service Contact 
NetworkWire (NW) 
New York, New York 
www.NetworkWire.com 
212.418.1217 Office 
Editor@NetworkWire.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
