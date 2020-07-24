Cannabis Brands Debut New Products at MJ Unpacked California

SEATTLE, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- MJ Unpacked , a state-specific, virtual event series designed for cannabis industry brand and retail executives, today announces the new products unveiled and showcased during its recent MJ Unpacked California event.



Cannabis industry influencers converged online from Tuesday, July 14, to Thursday, July 17, in an effort to address the state of California’s cannabis social equity program, provide technology strategies for improving online customer acquisition, provide fresh data regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the California market, and much more.

The wealth of new and innovative products unveiled at MJ Unpacked CA ranged from edibles featuring fast-acting infusion to safer vape hardware technologies to extracts featuring live rosins and trichomes to lifestyle-based infused drinks and much more. Specific announcements included the following:

launched a line of high-quality cannabis and CBD products that are specially formulated for cancer support, coming in August 2020. Azuca showcased its patent-pending TiME INFUSION™, which creates the most efficient delivery system for cannabinoids ever invented — fast-acting, pH and temperature stable, and water friendly.

showcased a new 1:1:1 edible formula with Kanha Tranquility plus a 1:1 CBD:THC formulation for its best-selling Pink Lemonade gummies. Wise Bird Handcrafted Products showcased its Solventless Ice Water Hash and Solventless Ice Rosin extract.

MJ Unpacked is the first state-specific, virtual event series that specifically targets brand and retailer decision-makers and influencers. Its first event, MJ Unpacked Colorado, attracted more than 800 registrants, 400 of which were turned away for not meeting the event’s strict requirements. MJ Unpacked events are designed specifically for brand and retail executives. Daily attendance figures for MJ Unpacked Colorado showed an average of 386 attendees. Attendance data for MJ Unpacked California is still pending.

For more information about upcoming MJ Unpacked events, please visit MJUnpacked.com .

About Jage Media

Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, Jage Media is poised to fill the critical gap where cannabis brands and retailers convene with its state-specific MJ Unpacked event series. MJ Unpacked was designed exclusively to enable cannabis industry decision-makers to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investments and objectives. Founded by George and Kim Jage, Jage Media is funded by a veteran team of cannabis investors, which includes BDSA, CanopyBoulder, Keneh Ventures and more.