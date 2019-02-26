Cannabis Growth Fund Launches as Industry Gains Attention

HAZLET, N.J., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothill Capital Management, a specialized asset management firm focused on emerging, innovative and fast-growing markets, announced the launch of the Cannabis Growth Fund (Ticker: CANNX) today.



The Fund, one of the first open-end mutual funds to invest primarily in companies related to the cannabis industry, seeks to provide investors access to the quickly growing industry.

“We are excited to provide investors and advisors who serve them with access to an exciting, growing industry,” said Eric Banhazl, Chairman of Foothill Capital Management. “There has been an extraordinary level of attention due to its wide application in the medicinal, consumer and recreational arenas. We believe that the cannabis industry is in its infancy stages and that the potential growth runway represents a compelling investment opportunity.”

“The Cannabis Growth Fund offers investors professional portfolio management, which we believe is important in a rapidly changing industry,” stated Korey Bauer, portfolio manager of the Cannabis Growth Fund. “We believe active management is critical when investing in an industry that has frequent and evolving developments in regulation, applications and acquisition activity.”

The Fund plans to invest primarily in exchange listed equity securities of companies in the cannabis industry. These companies are located around the globe and engaged exclusively in legal activities under national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state law, as applicable. Many companies that the Fund seeks to hold legally participate in activities including agriculture technology, biotechnology, cultivation and retail, products and extracts, industrial hemp, and ancillary products and services that complement the cannabis industry. In addition, the manager has the flexibility to invest in options in an attempt to enhance the Fund’s return and reduce volatility.

Foothill Capital Management is a specialized asset manager focused on markets they view as innovative, fast-growing or emerging to provide investors with an aggressive growth component in their equity portfolios. Foothill Capital is comprised of a core executive team who have worked together for over 25 years. A seasoned group of investment professionals, they have been entrenched in the investment management business with experience in providing a full-range of services for mutual fund companies.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and addi­tional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The cannabis industry is subject to rapidly evolving laws, rules and regulations, and increasing competition which may cause such companies to change business model, shrink or suddenly close. Possession and use of can­nabis is illegal under federal and certain states’ laws, which may negatively impact the value of Fund investments. Where legalized by states, cannabis possession and use remains a violation of federal law. Pronouncements from the current Administration suggest the Department of Justice may take action against states where marijuana use and possession is legal, step up the enforcement of federal marijuana laws and the prosecution of nonviolent federal drug crimes and potentially begin using federal funds to prevent states from implementing laws that authorize medical marijuana use, possession, distribution, and cultivation. Controlled substance legislation differs between countries, which may limit the ability of cannabis industry companies to sell their products. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Investments made in small, mid-capitalization and micro-cap­italization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Purchasing and writing put and call options entails greater than ordinary investment risks. Options ownership involves the payment of premiums, which may negatively impact Fund performance. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC.

