Cannabis Science and Technology :™ and Spectroscopy® Present ‘Maximize Your Profitability and Brand Loyalty Through High Quality Terpene Extraction' Webcast

This webcast explores microwave technology and terpene extraction in cannabis

Cannabis Science and Technology™, a digital resource that focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing and quality control, and Spectroscopy®, a multimedia platform that promotes the use of spectroscopic instrumentation in applied research, environmental testing, quality control and the life sciences, will co-host a live webcast titled “Maximize Your Profitability and Brand Loyalty Through High Quality Terpene Extraction” Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. EDT, 1 p.m. CDT and 11 a.m. PDT.

“Terpenes significantly affect the quality of cannabis products,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Cannabis Science and Technology™ and Spectroscopy®. “This webcast will discuss the science behind microwave terpene extraction and how the terpene profile can affect taste and smell of products.”

The webcast includes the following speakers:

Stephen Markle, vice president of production, Planet 13 Holdings.

vice president of production, Planet 13 Holdings. Roberto Federico-Perez, Ph.D., product specialist, Milestone Inc.

This webcast will explore how terpenes affect the quality of cannabis derivative products and why cannabis growers and processors should address weaknesses in their extraction techniques to drive demand for them. Markle will discuss why microwave-assisted, solvent-free terpene extraction has enabled his organization to optimize their production process and helped improve market demand for their line of vape cartridges. Cannabis and hemp growers who attend this webcast will get a better understanding of solvent-free extraction technologies to improve their product quality.

To learn more and to register, click here.

About Cannabis Science and Technology

Cannabis Science and Technology™ is a multimedia platform that focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing and quality control. The magazine is accompanied by an online component and provides relevant information and tutorials for all members of the cannabis industry. Cannabis Science and Technology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.

About Spectroscopy®

Spectroscopy®is a multimedia platform dedicated to analytical spectroscopy through peer-reviewed articles, tutorials, web seminars and more. Spectroscopy®aims to enhance productivity, efficiency and the overall value of spectroscopic instruments and methods as a practical analytical technology across a variety of fields. The magazine and its website provide scientists, technicians and laboratory mangers with content to help them improve their practice. Spectroscopy® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005709/en/