Cannabis as a Superfood: The Benefits of Adding Hemp to Your Diet

Hemp is a nutrient dense superfood that makes it easy to get the important vitamins, minerals, and more that you need to be healthy each day.

More and more, consumers are turning to all-natural products to boost the nutritional value of their diets. It is hard to find a more nutrient dense source than hemp. For that reason, hemp has been increasingly found as an ingredient in products from natural food stores and neighborhood grocery stores around the world.

Hemp has been an important source of nutrition for humans for thousands of years thanks to its significant nutrient content. Considered a superfood for its nutritional content, hemp foods continue to be popular as a way for health conscious consumers to supplement their diets with the vitamins, minerals, and more necessary for a healthy body.

Hemp seeds can be eaten by themselves for a healthy snack or added to smoothies, yogurt, salads, acai bowls, and more to give them a nutrient boost. Hemp seeds, the most popular source of hemp food products, have a light, nutty flavor that can compliment a number of meals. Hemp seeds can also be used to produce food products like hemp milk, hemp seed oil, and hemp-based protein powder.

Here, we look at the nutritional benefits of hemp, the hemp food products available in our store, and unique ways to add hemp to your diet.

What Nutrients Does Hemp Provide?

Hemp contains an extensive list of naturally occurring vitamins, including vitamins A, C, and E. Also present are B complex vitamins like riboflavin, thiamine, and niacin. Hemp further contains vitamins that are not sufficiently present in most modern diets, like beta carotene, helping users gain the nutrients they need to maintain health. Hemp is likewise a source of minerals like zinc, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and magnesium.

Protein in your diet is essential in the receiving of amino acids, but it's important that we obtain protein from the right sources. Eating even small amounts of red meat has been warned against by health officials. Instead, essential amino acids can be obtained through plant sources like hemp, which contains all 20 amino acids - including the 9 essential amino acids our body can't make on its own.

The one fat you can never get enough of is Omega 3, but modern diets typically use other, less healthy fats. While both Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids are essential to human health, they should ideally be consumed at a close ratio of around 3:1. Eating the right kind of Omega 6 fatty acids, like gamma linolenic acid (GLA), a plant based Omega 6 fatty acid found in hemp at the 3:1 ratio suggested, can reduce the negative effects of high fat diets.

The shelled seeds of the hemp plant contain about 35 percent essential fatty acids and 33 percent plant protein. They are also rich in soluble and insoluble fiber. These high levels of protein, fiber, and healthy omega fatty acids mean that using hemp foods can help aid proper digestion and promote healthy eating patterns.

According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, one tablespoon or 30 grams of hemp seeds contains:

166 calories

9.47 g of protein

14.62 g of fat

2.6 g of carbohydrates (including 1.2 g of fiber and 0.45 g of sugar)

21 mg of calcium

2.38 mg of iron

210 mg of magnesium

495 mg of phosphorus

360 mg of potassium

2.97 mg of zinc

You can learn more about the nutritional benefits of hemp seeds here.

What Type of Hemp Foods are Available?

Medical Marijuana, Inc. carries hemp food products from well known brands like Bob's Red Mill, Larabar, Nutiva, and more, including hemp seeds, hemp snacks, hemp seed oil, and hemp protein, giving you a range of options for adding the nutritional benefits of hemp to your diet. You can find the following products now in our store.

Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds, harvested from the flowers of the hemp plant, are a valuable nutritional source. These small brown seeds have a mild nutty flavor. Hemp seeds can be eaten whole and have a crunchy texture that make them a tasty, health conscious snack, perfect for a nutritious boost between meals.

In many cases, though, hemp seeds are shelled, or hulled, to expose the softer inner 'heart.' These hemp hearts can also be eaten by themselves or added to your favorite healthy foods, like salads, smoothies, yogurt, cereals, oatmeal, and more.

Nutiva Organic Shelled Hempseed are pure, organic, raw and shelled hemp seeds that provide 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids per serving.

Navitas Organic Hemp Seedsare nutrient-dense hulled hemp seeds that are packed with plant-based protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Himalania Dark Chocolate Hemp Seedsfeature toasted hemp seeds that are dipped in premium dark chocolate and pink salt for a tasty twist on the nutritious hemp seed.

Hemp Snacks

The Larabar Blueberry Lavender Hemp Barcombines hemp seeds with blueberries, dates, apple, almonds, and lavender oil in a delicious energy bar. Pack one in your purse or laptop bag for a healthy snack between meals or bring one to the gym or on your next hike to give you the energy you need to hit your next peak.

Hemp Protein

Hemp protein is a valuable hemp food or supplement for those mainly interested in a natural plant-based source of protein. Made from milled hemp seeds, hemp protein comes in the form of a nutty flavored powder that can be dissolved in liquids and blended into smoothies. Hemp protein can also be used as a partial flour substitute in many recipes for baked goods.

In the Medical Marijuana, Inc. online shop, you'll find some of the best hemp protein products from Nutiva, Navitas Naturals, Bob's Red Mill, and Carrington Farms.

Nutiva Organic Hemp Protein(available in chocolate, vanilla, and unflavored) is non-GMO, vegan, and USDA organic, and provides 15 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving. Nutiva also has a high fiber Organic Hemp Protein, which delivers 12 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein in each serving.

Navitas Naturals Organic Hemp Powderis 50% protein by weight, and includes all the essential amino acids that make a complete protein. Navitas Naturals uses non-GMO, vegan, and USDA organic hemp protein.

Bob's Red Mill Hemp Protein Powderis a nutritional powerhouse of plant protein. Each 1/4 cup serving provides you with 14 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber.

Carrington Farms' hemp protein product combines milled hemp seeds with milled flax seeds to provide the best of both uniquely nutritious seeds. Carrington Farms Organic Flax Hemp Blendcan be used like traditional hemp protein products.

Hemp Seed Oil

If you'd rather add the nutritious benefits of hemp to your diet with a supplement, then Hemp Oil Capsules from Deva Vegan Vitaminsare right for you. A nutrient dense hemp seed oil soft capsule, add them to your existing daily vitamin and supplement routine to seamlessly incorporate hemp to your diet.

How to Use Hemp in Your Daily Diet Plan

Hemp seed hearts and hemp protein powder are versatile ways to add important vitamins and minerals, fiber, protein, and fatty acids. You can sprinkle hemp hearts on any meal or snack that you want to boost the nutrition of. Similarly, you can mix hemp protein powder into foods and beverages or even as a partial flour replacement for making baked goods.

Here are just a few suggestions on how to add these products from the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store to your diet each day.

Hemp Seed Hearts:

Top on salads

Sprinkled on avocado toast

Top on acai bowls or yogurt and fruit

Blended into oatmeal and cereals

Added to sandwiches

Sprinkled on English muffins

Topped on a baked potato

Or added to anything you want to boost with nutrients, protein and fiber

Hemp Protein Powder:

Baked into muffins and breads

Blend into smoothies

Mixed into oatmeals and cereals

Bake into brownies

Add to pancake or waffle batter

Or anything you want to boost with nutrients, protein and fiber

Is Hemp the Same as Marijuana?

Both hemp and marijuana are part of the cannabis family of plants. The two plants share many similarities, but differ on an important point. While marijuana contains high levels of THC, the compound in cannabis that gets users high, hemp contains only trace levels of THC. That means that adding hemp to your diet won't get you high and is safe for everyone in your family to eat.

Unlike marijuana, which is grown to be used medically and recreationally to have high levels of THC, hemp is grown for its nutrient rich seeds, its CBD oil, and its strong fibers. Marijuana is federally illegal and closely regulated by specific states. Hemp foods, on the other hand, are legal in all 50 states.

