CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA) Early Adopter Status Poised to Reap Benefits

08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “As Senate Brings Legal Change, Hemp Offers Hope for American Farmers,” featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/u4Sy0

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/k3C0y

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) has hemp already growing at cultivation sites in Canada and the United States, experimenting with improved strains and cultivation techniques, which means changes in the legal status of hemp is good news. Legal change will give MCOA credibility as an early adopter in a rapidly expanding field, with the advantages in technique that experience brings.

One of the company’s projects is the continued development of Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) in New Brunswick, Canada, with its partner Global Hemp Group (CSE: GHG). There, MCOA and GHG have been working with the government to explore different approaches to hemp cultivation and encourage the industry in the region. Supported by a government grant, MCOA and GHG have been conducting experiments that study and evaluate soil conditions and pest problems that could affect hemp crops. Drones allow researchers to accurately assess the success of crops and gain a better understanding of what makes hemp grow best.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name “hempSMART™”, that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
