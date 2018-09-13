Log in
CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) On-Brand with High-End Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Products

09/13/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “CBD Contributes to Continued Growth for Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Key Players,” featuring Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/6mZZM

To view the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/RbM2b

Being on-brand is important to such a move. Not just any company can jump into CBD and expect customers and distributors to come along with it. But according to Wallach, this isn’t a problem for Youngevity.

“Hemp-derived cannabidiol aligns with what we do very well,” he stated. “We’ve taken what we know about essential nutrients, along with decades of knowledge specializing in natural, plant-based nutrition and their most beneficial nutrients, and put that knowledge to work to develop high-end cannabidiol products.”

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company’s food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.YGYI.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.