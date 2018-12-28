Log in
CannabisNewsWire Announces Collaboration with Benzinga to Serve as Official Newswire for the Cannabis Capital Conference

12/28/2018 | 03:36pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the second annual Cannabis Capital Conference, hosted by leading financial media outlet Benzinga. This premier cannabis conference will take place Jan. 15-16, 2019, in beautiful Miami, Florida, and CNW is pleased to attend as the official newswire of the event.

“The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a standout event in the cannabis world and one that attracts America’s top cannabis entrepreneurs and investors. CannabisNewsWire is proud to participate as the official newswire of this conference and to offer our team’s extensive expertise as we help promote and publicize this elite gathering of cannabis leaders via news-centric channels,” said Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together North America’s top cannabis innovators, entrepreneurs and investors for unparalleled access and interaction as they enjoy invaluable opportunities to network, make deals and learn from the cannabis industry’s top influencers, innovators and policymakers. As legalization successes continue in North America, the cannabis industry is poised for explosive growth, and the executives, investors and thought leaders gathered at the Cannabis Capital Conference represent those who will be in the lead.

“As a premier financial media outlet, Benzinga is excited to partner with CannabisNewsWire, which is a leading news and publishing company in the space,” said Hannah Genig, Event Content Producer for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. “The CannabisNewsWire team brings specialized expertise to the table, and we are confident this collaboration will prove very beneficial as we work together to promote the Cannabis Capital Conference, its participants and their innovative efforts.”

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net


© GlobeNewswire 2018
