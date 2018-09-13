CannabisNewsWire Announces Cultivating Opportunity on the Cusp of U.S. Legalization of Industrial Hemp
09/13/2018 | 02:31pm CEST
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA), a client of CNW that focuses on product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD under the brand name “hempSMART™”, an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its products, as well as leasing of real property and expansion of business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry.
To view the full publication, titled “Latest Farm Bill Developments Hold Out Hope for Hemp Farmers,” visit: http://cnw.fm/Ze6Nt
Several companies, including Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), are already growing hemp in the United States with their Scio, Oregon Cultivation Project, in conjunction with their joint venture partner Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) (FRANKFURT: GHG).
The good news for companies such as MCOA is that the hemp element of the Farm Bill has cross-party support. Hemp’s potential to revive the fortunes of American farmers makes it a potential vote-winner for rural politicians nervously eyeing up the polls. The bad news is that in a bill affecting everything from agricultural subsidies to environmental conservation to food stamps, there’s plenty for politicians to disagree over.
About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.
MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name “hempSMART™”, that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com
About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.
Forward-Looking Statements
