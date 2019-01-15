Log in
CannabisNewsWire Attends Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference as Media Sponsor and Official Newswire

01/15/2019 | 02:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, announces its participation at the second annual Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place January 15-16.

Hosted by leading financial media outlet Benzinga, this year’s Cannabis Capital Conference is being held in beautiful Miami Beach, Florida. CNW is proud to serve as a media sponsor and the official newswire of the conference. CannabisNewsWire directors are in attendance at the event this week.

“The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a premier convention in the cannabis space, and we are pleased to be part of heightening its awareness throughout the investment community,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CannabisNewsWire. “This conference draws leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs from all across North America, and it is a privilege to attend and network among them.”

Prior to the main event on Jan. 16, the Cannabis Capital Conference kicked off with a cannabis executive retreat on Jan. 15 and a pre-retreat networking reception the evening before. Conference events taking place throughout the day on Jan. 16 include panel discussions, exclusive investor presentations, speed-networking and more. More than 500 participants in attendance include both public and private cannabis companies, institutional investors, retail investors and the media.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com


