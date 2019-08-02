Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CannabisNewsWire Named as the Official NewsWire of NECANN's Fall Cannabis Conventions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:35am EDT

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as the Official Newswire of the New England Cannabis Network (“NECANN”) events coming this fall to New Jersey, Maine and Rhode Island. NECANN has been creating localized resource hubs for the rapidly expanding cannabis industry since 2014 with events that educate, provide networking opportunities, and offer a variety of investment options.

“We are looking forward to joining with CannabisNewsWire in a collaborative effort to promote the local cannabis market as a whole,” said Marc Shepard, president and co-founder of NECANN. “CNW’s knowledgeable team, distribution network and well-deserved reputation will bring additional exposure to NECANN’s cannabis conferences. We are excited to achieve new levels of success together.”

NECANN’s upcoming cannabis conferences include:

  • The New Jersey Cannabis Convention, slated to be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from Sept. 14-15, 2019, at the A.C. Convention Center.
  • The 5th Annual Maine Cannabis Convention, to be held Oct. 5-6, 2019, at the Portland Sports Complex in Portland, Maine.
  • The 5th Annual Rhode Island Cannabis Convention, coming Oct. 12, 2019, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

“NECANN’s specialized series of conferences take a unique approach with specially designed events to represent every facet of the cannabis ecosystem,” states Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “As the official newswire of NECANN, the CannabisNewsWire team is excited to offer its expertise to help grow and promote this burgeoning community of cannabis entrepreneurs and long-time cannabis advocates.”

These must-attend events are designed to bring cannabis and hemp businesses, specialized exhibitors, expert industry speakers and investors together in one convenient location. NECANN’s focus on bringing the latest cannabis and hemp news, products and ideas to conference participants includes a full slate of up-to-date topics and demos featuring legalization efforts, intellectual property, cultivation techniques, security, payment processing, patient advocacy, private equity, investment resources and much more.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aNEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE : Director Dealing
PU
10:10aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating figures for july 2019
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transaction - deposit service agreement
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share purchase pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share purchase pursuant to share award scheme
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Status of new contracts signed from april 2019 to june 2019
PU
10:10aINFINITY FINANCIAL : Change in Auditors
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further announcement in respect of the use of net proceeds from placing and subscription
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
2Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
5ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group